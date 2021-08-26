Your daily horoscope for August 27, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

The day boasts smooth energy that works nicely together.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Friday.

The Moon spends the day exalted in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

If your birthday is on August 27:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include American fashion designer and film maker Tom Ford, American actress and producer Chandra Wilson, and American singer/songer writer Blake Jenner.

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Results start to manifest for you. The Sun trines the Taurus Moon and this brings strength and positive energy to your sector of money and personal property.

Things start to shift in a way that shows how prosperous your life can be.

You may see an opportunity you missed before. Someone may invite you to work some extra hours or to take a job that you thought you would not get. Good things can come your way. Anticipate it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun trines the Taurus Moon effecting your solar house of identity.

Every once in a while something happens and you start to realize an important fact about who you are and what you want from life.

When is flash moments take place, don't brush them off as if they are nothing.

This is the universes way of tapping you on the shoulder and telling you that it's time for you to pay attention.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun trines the Taurus Moon bringing vitality to your enemy sector, and just when you think that you had everything figured out something negative can happen causing alarm.

However, remember that you cannot heal something if you do not know that it exists. Although this is a difficult time, it is also timely.

You get an opportunity to fix what is broken and then move forward free and clear from the past.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun trines the Taurus Moon, and this activates your friendship sector.

You really never know who a person is until they have to be there for you during a difficult time.

Someone you didn't expect to be as good of a friend to you will prove themselves. They are will demonstrate their loyalty and commitment to your relationship.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun trines the Taurus Moon in your career and social status sector.

You naturally lead the pack and help others to achieve their goals. At work you excel when using your intuition.

Experiences from the past become relevant and help you to accomplish more than you expected to.

You are able to bring people together and important projects that you are responsible for do well.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun trines the Taurus Moon bringing focus and energy to your learning sector, and some things cannot be taught but experience is always there to show you what you need to do naturally.

This is not necessarily a time for you to crack open a book or take a class, but instead look at your life and see where things are headed, and listen to your intuition.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun trines the Taurus Moon, and a female mother figure type is able to help you in a way that you do not expect. Perhaps you receive a gift or some sort of hand-me-down that assists you in a way you need. This is a very nurturing time for you and why, and things flow easily.

You find it natural to let your guard down, and others perceive you as being someone they can trust.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun trines the Taurus Moon and things come to your life naturally in the area of your relationships.

While work may have been your main focus earlier this week, spending time with people in your life become important for you. Focus on what you know must be done. You may find that the love of others is what carries you through the day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun trines the Taurus Moon in your sector of daily duties. Not everything is your responsibility to do.

Sometimes you take on more things than you should, and it's a sign that you care, but your concern is too much.

We need to take a step back to allow other people to grow without your support.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun trines the Taurus Moon in your sector of creativity and play.

More to life than work sometimes you have to allow yourself to do things without any purpose.

Not everything is about reaching a goal or getting some thing that you want. Sometimes, life is all about having fun.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun trines the Taurus Moon in your sector of home and family.

Even if your relationship is rocky with parents, it's good to remember that each person in your life played a role in someway.

Even if you feel that so they could've done a better job, you may realize how their shortcomings make you become the parent they never were.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun trines the Taurus Moon in your sector of communication.

It's good when you can blend a little bit of strength and vulnerability in a message you share with other people.

People often listen to others who don't come from a point of knowing everything but want to help and grow together.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.