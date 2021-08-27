Love Horoscope For Saturday, August 28, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 28, 2021.

Anger can be a problem on Saturday, but seeing it in ourselves can be hard to do while Mars speaks to Neptune in Pisces.

Where tension grows, patience is needed, and this is the theme for all zodiac signs through the weekend.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Saturday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It’s easy to feel frustrated, Aries with so much to do.

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, brings a lot to your day, and you worry a bit more now than usual. Times are tough, but not everything is worth worrying over.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and once it starts a relationship or falls in love with the intention of fighting with their partner all of the time.

But one of you is harboring resentment against the other for your successes. Perhaps fear is behind the emotions that drive you to apart. Once you see the problem for what it is you can solve it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and you are ambitious and wanting more and less can threaten the balance of your relationship.

On one hand your partner may feel selfish returning so much of your attention away from your partner. But, the conflict is that without getting your dreams that you may not feel satisfied in your relationship at all. It's something worthy of talking about.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and there's a lot of arguing and bickering among people that you love because of the fact that no one agrees on a certain subject.

You may never be able to sway people to your side, so it may be best to just drop the subject in the name of love. Let the universe teach the lessons that life is meant for them to learn.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and you cannot get someone to do something that they do not want to do.

If someone isn't willing to be transparent or share things about themselves that you know are there, no pushing will get them to do it, in fact the opposite may happen they may withdraw from you completely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and opposites often attract each other but after time they start to realize what it is that will repel.

These moments are opportunities to grow and to learn how to love each other better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and do you want to tackle various tasks and activities but this can take up a lot of time that could be spent loving one another.

Illusion is that you have plenty of time and sometimes you do not. You have to take advantage of what you have now. Don't wonder what would've happened if you had spent more time together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and you may be falling in love with a good friend and wonder why they don't feel the same way as you do.

It's easy to get caught up in the illusion of love when you have so many connections with each other.

But somethings have to click for two people in order for a relationship to work. Be happy with what you have, instead of trying to force something that you will not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and do you want to do one thing and others want you to do something else.

This can cause you a lot of confusion as he try to figure out what is right for you. It's good to get advice from family and friends. But there comes a point in time or you have to guide yourself. And this is where self-love comes in to play.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and it's good to talk things out and to remain patient during the process.

Sometimes you learn things that you didn't know until you get past all the stress intention of a conversation. Big fully present. Don't try to say everything that you need to say. Be sure to listen. And when you do the miracle happens.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and there can be a bit of calling us to who should get what or who should be responsible for what in your relationship.

This may be caused by a poverty mindset that both of you struggle with. Perhaps each other as co-creators in your future can help

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and you may be wondering what is in it for you. You're doing a lot of things for other people and not really taking into consideration yourself.

They can be draining on your spirit at times and unrewarding. All you need is someone to just say thank you, and you will feel much better. Maybe it's time for you to withdraw a little bit until people realize what they have once it's gone.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.