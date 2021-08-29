Weekly Love Horoscope For August 30 To September 5, 2021

Your weekly love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting the week of Monday, August 30 and lasting through Sunday, September 5, 2021.

The theme for this week is a realization over what and who matters most, alongside with the fact that sometimes we must make sacrifices for it. Yet we’re reminded time and time again that it’s worth it because love is always worth it.

With Mercury moving into Libra, we are not only seeing things more clearly, but we will more easily operate from a ‘we’ mindset versus an ‘I’ which makes matters of the heart easier to move through and conquer together.

In relationships it’s important to always honor our individuality however working together as a team is something that is just as important.

Our partner should add something to our life and should in many ways make it easier, if not, then we must ask ourselves if we indeed have a partnership or a one-sided relationship.

While much of the energy this week is clear thinking and intense passion, the other is acting with confidence.

All too often we second-guess ourselves and delay acting because we debate about the right timing or right situation when all we must do is decide that this moment is one, we don’t want to waste.

A big part of that is recognizing the power that our feelings have over us. Not because they control us but instead because they give us the fuel to live our life more richly than we could ever imagine.

This is the power behind realizing our passion directs us towards our path of purpose.

Weekly love horoscope forecast for the week of Monday, August 30 to Sunday, September 5, 2021:

Monday, August 30, 2021—Mercury enters Libra

We’re seeking a way through. During this transit we’re able to see things in a more balanced light which means figuring out a way through what we’re currently going through will be easier.

Whether it’s a chaotic, stressful or just a life changing event, this transit makes it more manageable to see the light at the end of the tunnel but it’s also about working together with our partner because that’s the point of a true partnership; we don’t have to figure everything out on our own.

Wednesday, September 1, 2021—Mars in Virgo opposite Neptune Retrograde in Pisces

A three-day transit that will leave its lingering fingerprint on the rest of the month. This transit combines action with our deepest dreams.

There will always be obstacles, always things to figure out but it doesn’t mean that it’s impossible or that dreams are futile.

This week we will be more realistic about what blocks we have about moved forward but we also will be reminded about why it’s worth it so that we can regroup, replan and make our dreams a reality.

Saturday, September 4, 2021—Mercury in Libra trine Saturn in Aquarius

There is a sense of divine timing with this two-day transit which will help us not only clearly think things through but will also help us make decisions and choices from a healing versus wounded perspective.

This is what happens when we learn from what we go through and stop repeating the past.

Venus in Libra square Pluto in Capricorn takes place Saturday

A two-day transit that will bring our feelings to a whole new level. While squares often represent stressful times, Venus in the zodiac sign of Libra tends to soften even the most challenging transit bringing about a benefit instead.

This transit isn’t just about knowing where our heart is but understanding just how deep it goes. An excellent day for conversations about feelings and what’s next for your relationship.

Mars in Virgo trine Pluto in Capricorn takes place on Saturday, too.

During this three-day transit we will be downloading a surge of positive directed energy towards what we are most passionate about.

Expect sudden movements forward alongside the other two transits today makes it a day where we’ll be thinking clearly, feeling deeply and ready to act, not wanting to put off what we want today for tomorrow.

Weekly love horoscope for the week of August 30 to September 5, 2021:

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

Taking a deep breath week before making any sudden moves will only benefit you, so long as you don’t stay in the land of complacency.

There’s a truth in your heart you’ve likely been trying to ignore, but the more you do, the deeper it seems to take root.

This week try to get to the space where you acknowledge what that is and then let that be your compass forward.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It’s okay to stop and ask, “What about me?”. No relationship can or should be one sided but sometimes it’s also up to you to ask for what it is you need or speak on any lingering feelings of unbalance.

Let yourself feel everything deeply this week but don’t forget to address it with your partner as well.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It’s time to get clear on exactly what it is you want or maybe even are ready for. We can’t achieve our dreams if we’re still lying to ourselves about what that means.

Instead of telling yourself to want what you think is possible, be brave enough to believe you’re worthy of what seems impossible.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may find yourself feeling confused this week around what you should do next about a particular romantic situation.

While things will be clearer next week on what action to take, dig deep and see if you’re really confused or just wishing the truth was different.

Being honest with yourself is the only way to be honest with others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Try not to play it safe this week. Not in terms of the risk or action you take, but in how deeply you give your heart to another.

Vulnerability can be a scary word for you especially if you’re still carrying around past hurts as to reasons why it won’t work out now, but you must believe this time is different.

Besides you’ll never know until you try.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Try to believe the best, not just about a situation or outcome but about a person. We should always believe the best about the person that we love, if not, we’re doing them and ourselves a disservice.

Things can always look challenging or difficult, but that doesn’t mean it won’t turn out better than you can ever imagine.

Try this week to simply believe in the best-case scenario instead of letting your fears rule you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Things will look different this week. Instead of trying to paint them differently, allow life and the people in it to show up how they naturally do. Notice what feels in alignment with yourself and what doesn’t.

Try to see everything as a sign directing you towards what is and what is not meant for you.

While passion can go far, if it’s from wounding or trauma then it won’t necessarily lead us in the right direction.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You should feel as if you could fly this week. With hope and optimism returning to your life, don’t be afraid to admit that you are happy.

While it may be a foreign feeling, it doesn’t mean that it’s not one you deserve.

Passions and desire will be heightened this week, if you can’t express them physically, then focus on what in your life you feel that for and then make the commitment to create more of it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Clarity is a wonderful thing but so is confidence, lucky for you, you have both in spades this week.

While it’s unlikely that you have many if any doubts left about a particular life path or relationship, make sure to relish in what feels good to your soul this week.

Celebrate the fact that you have made some hard decisions but that those choices have only created the space for what is truly in alignment, especially in matters of the heart.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You’re likely beginning to feel that things aren’t what you thought they were, especially in a certain relationship in your life. This is the call for more.

The call to realize that we can’t stay in our comfort zone if it’s part of the problem. Try to remember who you were before this current relationship; what drove you?

What were you passionate about? And let that truth lead you forward.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Some chances only do happen once. While you have no problem taking risk, sometimes what you fear the most is losing yourself again.

We don’t have to worry about that happening though if we’re in a relationship that wants to only encourage that. Don’t be so afraid of commitment that you forget the one to follow your heart.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sometimes the biggest adventure we take is the one with the person we love.

Allow yourself to see things for what they are, to enjoy what shows up and to let life turn out differently than you planned. Be ready to take a risk this week, to be present for love and to simply enjoy the ride of what happens once we say yes.

