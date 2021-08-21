Love Horoscope For Sunday, August 22, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 22, 2021.

We are ready for new things and in the area of love it all starts with a solar transit in a different zodiac sign.

The Sun moves into the analytical zodiac sign of Virgo, and we are picky about what we want in life.

We aren't willing to settle, and when we find something of value, are open to work hard to keep it.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Sunday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Take good care of yourself, Aries. The Sun will enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of health.

So when you take care of your personal needs and wants you are able to be there for others.

Now is the time for you to work on balancing your life in the areas of love and relationships.

You might want to add out a little bit of time each day just for you so that you feel as though you have given yourself a piece of the pie.

And, when you have given much of yourself to others, you won't struggle with resentment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Live your life to the fullest, Taurus. The Sun will enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of romance.

This is what you are all about. You love to do things that matter.

Express yourself in ways that touch your heart. You know that if an idea or thought moves you, it will definitely have a similar affect to the one you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Focus on laying down solid roots when it comes to love.

The Sun will enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of home. Time for you to do nesting activities.

Make your home more cozy. Try to do the best with what you have. You don't need a lot of money in order to bring a little element of love and care into your personal space.

Think about what comforts you need, and try to bring those to your family.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Speak from the heart. There's no shame in honesty. The Sun will enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of communication.

Who you are is what you say, and people know how to read between the lines.

You are going to be read like an open book now. So it's a good time for you to start sharing what it is that you're thinking.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Take care of what you have, and learn to trust people more with things. The Sun will enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of money.

That is one of the greatest investments you can ever make in yourself and in others.

When you can trust someone with an item that you have earned and has a lot of sentimental value to you, it speaks volumes about how you feel about your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Who do you want to be? It's time for you to decide that you'll be yourself. The Sun will enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of identity.

You learn a little bit about yourself each day. Sometimes when you are in a relationship, you learn things about yourself you didn't know were there.

Be open to explore what the meaning of these various facets to your personality are. And, allow others to speak into your life to help you understand what it is.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Life isn't always fair, and that's a good thing. The Sun will enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of karma, in ways that you would not have imagined.

This causes you to feel quite a bit of compassion for people that you used to care about that treated you wrong way.

You may be seeing the world through new eyes, and this helps you to learn why forgiveness is so important.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Enjoy all your relationships, even the ones that are platonic. The Sun will enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of friendships. Don't just look for love in romantic partnerships.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

See the beauty that is found within friends who are there for you but expect nothing more in return but your companionship and your presence.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Defend your position, but remember that others may still see you in a way that's unflattering to you. The Sun will enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of reputation.

You are working so hard to be a good person, but there are times when an individual has put you in a box and won't let you out. This doesn't define you, and you will learn to be OK with it eventually.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Trust yourself to know what is best for you when it comes to love. The Sun will enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of beliefs.

You may have wanted certain things or thought love should look and be a particular way.

There's not always room for compromise, and you may not want to settle for less than you deserve.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Don't tell things that you wish for people not to use against you.

The Sun will enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of secrets. There are times when you just have to leave the past between you and your therapist.

You don't need to be an open book for the world to see. Sometimes you just have to be comfortable with letting a person get to know you now vs who you used to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Commit to something or someone, and then go through the patches of difficulty until you make it to the other side.

The Sun will enter the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of relationships. Not all relationships are easy. Sometimes there's work to do, but that does not mean you have to give up.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.