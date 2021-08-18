Love Horoscope For Thursday, August 19, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 19, 2021.

Thursday's love horoscope is complicated by the astrological energy of the day. Uranus goes retrograde, the Sun is preparing to leave Leo.

And, our emotions are powerful today as the Moon conjuncts with transformative Pluto in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

The Moon in Capricorn makes connecting with our feelings harder than usual, and this can have an impact on love in many ways.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sometimes it's hard to feel your emotions when you are consumed with work.

Today, the Moon conjuncts Pluto in your career sector and you are making important sacrifices in order for your dreams to come true. This can be difficult for your partner who is watching you work yourself relentlessly.

However you know that your dreams are important, and this is for a short period of time. You put love off for a little while, but when you are ready, it will be there waiting for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are learning everything you need to know about love, and most of it is through experience.

Your heart is beginning to thaw as the Moon in Capricorn conjuncts Pluto in your sector of belief.

This is a very powerful, transformation for you. You aren't willing to let all your guards down all at the same time.

But meeting the right person can be the thing that lets the ice around your heart melt. Love often comes when it's ready, even if you're not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are dealing with your inner control issues, and the level of passion that you feel can be putting off your partner.

Try not to allow yourself to become erratic or unrealistic about your expectations. Everyone wants to have control when they're in love. They either want to have control of their time, their emotions, or the situation.

Remember that as you become closer to someone your feelings grow; later you will learn how to be with them without feeling afraid of loss.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your relationship is going through major changes right now.

These adjustments can have you feeling as though everything is falling apart. You are scared, and that is to be expected. It's these difficult moments that reveal exactly who you are.

So try to do the best that you can with what you have, and act as lovingly as you know you are able to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Love is going to require a lot of extra work from you. You are picking up more than your share of duties.

Even though some people say you need to meet your partner halfway, right now you are doing 100% of the work because your significant other is unable to.

You will want to take the risk, because love is worth it to you. Don't worry about the moment, think long term.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There is a lot behind the passion and romance that you are experiencing right now.

Don't start to take things for granted. It's easy to become used to the good times and then with the bad times. Be someone who is able to see the big picture. Consider whether or not you want to take the good with the bad.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A lot of drama is affecting your family and your home life. You are wondering how you will be able to manage all the stress and pressure that you are going through right now.

You might even feel as though you do not love someone that is normally dear to your heart.

This is a very difficult time for you, but it will get better, even if love is requiring more patience than you think you have.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You will be sensitive to the tone someone uses when they speak with you, and it could be because you have other things going on.

You are inclined to project your problems into a situation where there is no problem.

Keep yourself in check as you see what the root of the cause is. Don't be so quick to blame until you have scoped it out

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When love walks in, you grow. A new person has entered into your life and it's causing you to see the world differently.

What you perceived as being of important value to you is starting to change.

You are learning to re-define what it means to have. This is a wonderful time for you as it will build your character

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Something about you is changing and it is causing an emotional reactions as well.

You are going through a transformation. Everything about you is starting to see the world differently.

Because of the shift within yourself, you are attracting new people to you too. All these things mean that it's important for you not to make any decisions until you understand yourself better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Not everything needs to be out on the table when you first start to date a new person.

When you meet someone new you do not have to catch them up on every single detail about your past.

Some things are best left in secret. You want to let them get to know you first to see how much you've changed before they realize how far you have come.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your friends are starting to become different types of people. And as a result this is also impacting you. It's good to be with people that you can grow with.

But if you find that you were going through a situation where you are a growing one another, don't try to resist it.

Sometimes people have to move on to different areas of their life. Be willing to say goodbye with love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.