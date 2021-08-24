Your daily horoscope for August 25, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

The Moon will enter the zodiac sign of Aries.

Saturn in Aquarius holds the impulsivity steady as it speaks to an action-oriented Aries Moon.

If your birthday is on August 25:

You are a Leo ruled by the Virgo.

Famous Virgos who share your birthday include American film director Tim Burton, German model Claudia Schiffer, and American television personality Rachel Ray.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You were not meant to be alone, Aries. The world is big and filled with people.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it sextiles Saturn in your friendship sector, so it's time to socialize.

Meeting new people have to start somewhere. And even though you feel there are limitations to your social life, you can find a way if you really want to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are going places, Taurus, and you can carve out a life that works best for you without restrictions.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it sextiles Saturn in your career and social status sector, and this is a good time to aim for what you want out of life.

Thing big. Be willing to take on the responsibility necessary to reach your goals.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Use the power of your thoughts to open new doors and find experiences that tantalize your imagination.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it sextiles Saturn in your higher learning sector, and you're curious and full of wonder right now.

You love to learn, so right now it's a great time for you to take a class or to pursue a new vocation.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Someone comes to your aid in the nick of time, and it is such a relief to know people are watching you grow without a desire to hold you back.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it sextiles Saturn in your shared resources sector, and you are trying to be so independent, but even high achievers need a hand sometimes.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Think things through before saying "yes". There's no shame in declining an offer if it doesn't work for you.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it sextiles Saturn in your commitment sector.

Don't be quick to say you want to do something when you do not. Allow yourself a little time to think things through and then commit.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Hard work pays off, but it must be applied in the right way or else you will not get the benefit.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it sextiles Saturn in your daily duties sector, so right now, your chores mount up, but you are ready to take on the world and get things done.

Asking yourself and your capabilities. Rely on your instincts and it will be helpful to have a plan on how you will manage your time and place.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Everyone needs a little bit of time for play, and when you work all of the time and don't take a break it can cause you to have a dull mind.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it sextiles Saturn in your play sector, and this is your invite to have fun and enjoy some creative energy.

Reconnect with your inner child. Do something that you absolutely love and haven't done in a while.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Make time for people you have a strong emotional bond with. Be there for loved ones especially when you know they are going through a difficult time.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it sextiles Saturn in your home and family sector. People in your life show promise and hold meaning for you, and they deserve your attention.

Make memories that last a lifetime and bring you closer together even when you live miles apart.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Saying less is more, and you have quite a bit on your mind but it's best to keep certain things on hold until the timing is right.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it sextiles Saturn in your communication sector, and restraint is necessary right now.

Listen to your instincts when they tell you that someone is not ready for what you have to say.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have financial opportunities opening up for you because of your hard work ethic.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it sextiles Saturn in your money sector, and you rarely shirk from responsibility, and that's why you're so trusted.

For now, search for more ways to demonstrate how you're an asset to others. Be there when needed and go the extra mile.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Everyone changes, but it's harder to tell when you spend so much time with a person. So, distance can be helpful and healing at the same time.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it sextiles Saturn in your identity sector, and you are ripe for making progress in an area of your life, but don't expect people who are closest to you to notice as much as friends who love you from a distance.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Not everyone is trustworthy or worthy of your time and energy.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it sextiles Saturn in your hidden enemies sector, and you have to keep guards up while you navigate through some challenging times. You have a big heart. Protect it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.