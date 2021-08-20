Your daily horoscope for August 21, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

The Moon is in the sign of Aquarius, and the Full Blue Moon takes place tomorrow.

The last day of Leo season is here, and then we start the weekend with Sun in Virgo.

If your birthday is on August 21:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include American country singer and songwriter Kenny Rogers and American disc jockey and model, Brody Jenner.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The moon is an Aquarius today and it encourages you to spend time with friends who help you see the world in all its colors.

Enjoy a day full of balance. Look for ways to bring harmony into your life.

Embrace individuality, and appreciate people for their uniqueness.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Work on your sense of self. Today, focus on how to accept who you are as a person without any judgment.

Release the need to fix every mistake that you have ever made. Don't let yourself become your own worst critic.

Not everything in life is meant to be fixed. It's OK to be imperfect.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Embrace your right to be free from worry and self-doubt.

Tap in to your higher power as a resource for creating happiness in your life.

Realize that everything you need is within your grasp, and when you feel small just look up.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's good to share some of your sadness with others and to express how you really feel.

You never know who it is you can help when you are transparent about the things that caused you pain in your life.

This day brings opportunity for you to use the shame that you've overcome to empower yourself and others. Don't miss out on it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Balance is important as it brings you to a state of completeness. Search for ways to partner with people in harmony.

Look for relationships that encourage you to be the best version of yourself.

Team up with people who see the good in you and give you mutual respect.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Even though you have lots of work to do today remember that there's always a reason to laugh.

Even stress can be funny to some degree. Choose to see the light side of life.

And remember, that no matter how busy the day will be, there's always time for you to enjoy the moment.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

One of the quickest ways for you to boost your mood, and to be able to enjoy the Moon in Aquarius, is to release yourself from any guilt that you are carrying from this week.

There will always be another time for you to fix any problems that you had to leave before the weekend started.

Don't let yourself be burdened by anything that can wait until Monday.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

No matter how small or humble your family at home situation is it's always good to be thankful for what you have.

When you have an abundance mindset, everything seems to improve right away because you feel that you have enough.

Be thankful for your family and all the opportunities that you get to be able to be around them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sometimes you just need someone to bounce ideas off of so that you can come to a solid conclusion.

You may not really know what it is that you feel until you have thought things over for a little while.

You have to have the courage to be willing to open up and just speak what is on your mind without worrying about how your thoughts will be received.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Money can give you a false sense of self-esteem.

Even though you need money to get the things that you want out of life, there are other things that are important to you.

Remember that character, integrity, and doing life on your own terms will bring you a strong sense of satisfaction, too. Many of these things are free.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's all about self-development for you right now, and you need to discipline yourself to do things that help move your life forward.

Whatever you decide to set your mind to do, make a decision that you will do it.

Set a deadline.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The past can be a stepping stone or a stumbling block.

You want to see everything that you do to have some sort of purpose.

Don't let a moment go to waste just because it is associated with some sort of guilt or shame.

Even negatives have their place in your future because you can do something to help others with what you have learned.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.