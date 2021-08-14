3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On August 15, 2021

A great day is coming on August 15, 2021 for all zodiac signs. With all the news floating around about the pandemic re-peaking, it's nice to hear something positive, even if you don't believe in astrology.

The Perseids meteor shower is this weekend, and they will bypass Jupiter, the planet of luck, expansion, and spiritual gifts.

Coincidentally, the Moon will be entering the sign of Sagittarius, so of course, Sunday is going to be promising for the archer.

With Leo season coming to a close very soon, the pressure is starting to lift for all fire signs, but Scorpio will start to feel as though the light is at the end of the tunnel with drama in family matters.

And, since Venus is changing zodiac signs this weekend - on Sunday - the planet of love and beauty brings positive energy to Taurus and Libra, who is co-ruled by her.

These powerful changes in our emotional, physical, and spiritual energy is delightful for earth, air, water, and fire zodiac signs, but three particular horoscopes will feel the impact the most.

Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius, are the three zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 15, 2021.

Libra will feel the effects of Venus entering her sign the most and this brings lots of promise for personal developments.

Libra loves aesthetics, so making the world beautiful is something nice to plan the next few weeks starting on Sunday for the Scales.

The Moon leaves the sign of Scorpio to enter Sagittarius, and this brings emotional energy to both Sagittarius and Scorpio.

There's a lot to unpack as to why August 15, 2021 is going to be wonderful for us all, but astrology reveals why these transits impact Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius the most.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 15, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

August 15 is going to be a great day for you, because it is the first day marking new beginnings.

Venus is the planet of love and beauty, and lately with her being in your house of enemies, life has seemed anything but beautiful to you.

In fact, despite your optimistic mindset, you have been dealing with a lot of hard realities.

There have been fake friendships showing up left and right, and you have come to realize that you still have some inner demons left to battle, too.

So, with your ruling planet entering your sign, you have a chance to hit the restart button and return back to the things that you love.

Sunday, August 15 is a time to mark down on your calendar and make a decision to work on yourself. Strive to be the best person that you can be - no matter what circumstances you face.

With the Sun in Leo, your sector of friendships start to intensify this week. You have a chance to connect with real friends who feel passionate about what you are going through.

Sunday is not a day to stick your head in the sand, Libra, or to pretend that the world is out to get you. NO.

Instead, put your brave face on and go out into the world. Ask for the the things that you need, and anticipate receiving them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Just as the day begins the Moon in your zodiac sign will hit a critical degree.

You get the wonderful benefit of a Quarter Moon in your sign, and this causes you to become aware of all the things you need to accomplish before the end of this year.

But, you will be mostly aware of what you need to finish this week. This is a wonderful opportunity for you, Scorpio. You love to be in control, so you will find that this allows you a chance to get a headstart on the work week.

You will find as the Moon conjuncts the mid heaven in your zodiac sign (just before this crisis point), that you become more aware of what you need to do at your job.

This could position you in such a strong way. You are able to make power moves, and this brings you confidence.

The Moon will square Jupiter at a tight orb, and this is going to be exceptionally advantageous to you.

The Moon will bring you some sort of understanding that you can only attribute to a spiritual awakening.

As a zodiac sign with some psychic ability, Scorpio, this is really powerful for you. The Moon will leave you a gift from Neptune, the planet of spirituality on Sunday, too.

Pay attention to your dreams and any strange intuitive nudges.

You need this insightfulness as Venus is starting to enter your zodiac sign of enemies. So anything that you can get to help you have an advantage is an asset for you right now.

Neptune will be trining the Moon during this time, and this will help you to realize what you need to do to achieve a dream and make it into a reality.

You have ample support coming to you from your modern ruler, Pluto, the planet of transformation, so change is on the horizon. Good ones! And, this is why Sunday, August 15 is a great day for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You will have a lot going on for you on Sunday, Sagittarius. Mercury opposite Jupiter brings some tension to paperwork and communication, so it's best to start the day early and hit the ground running.

The Sun in Leo will be opposite of Jupiter, the planet that rules your zodiac sign, and it will square the Midheaven, making you realize that you have work to do and your reputation is on the line.

Awareness is always a positive for thinking signs like you. This will motivate you to get your p's and q's in order and not let anything slide beneath the radar.

Jupiter is currently in your solar house of communication, so this is a chance for you to really clear the air with anyone that you have had a misunderstanding with in the last week.

If you have some writing you need to accomplish, contracts you need to review, or anything related to paperwork, now is a good time for you to do it.

With the Quarter Moon taking place in your house of hidden enemies squaring Jupiter, handle anything that could hinder your progress this week.

Be sure to check under any piles of paper that you have yet to go through that may have been overlooked because of a busy work week before the weekend.

Venus entering Libra and inconjunct Jupiter can have you worried about money, but this is also a challenge you meet with vigor and strength.

You will want to start hustling a bit more to prepare for any snags that present themselves as financial threats.

All of these challenges has you truly ready to get your life in order, and this heightened awareness might exhaust other zodiac signs, but not you.

You are best when working under pressure. And, this is why Sunday is going to be a great day for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.