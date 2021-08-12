3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall In Love During The Moon Square Pluto Starting August 13, 2021

On August 13 there will be a challenging square between the Moon in Libra and Pluto in Capricorn, which may create conflict in your romantic life, and your emotions.

Pluto can bring intense emotions to the surface and sometimes these may have been suppressed or ignored in some way.

The purpose for this is to allow yourself to release those pent up emotions, in order to facilitate healing, but the process of releasing will also bring up any pain associated with those emotions.

Three zodiac signs who will fall in love during the Moon square Pluto starting on August 13, 2021 will feel this the most.

You may find you and your partner rehashing arguments from the past, or you may find yourself, or your romantic interest, a little more moody than normal, and possibly even more sensitive.

This energy can create scenarios where someone gets triggered, and this can cause people to put their guard up or even shut down and walk away.

There is still hope here though, as Jupiter is in a trine with the Moon, which will help you and your partner to open up to each other.

Although the square to Pluto can complicate things if you or your partner don't watch your reactions to each other.

There is a tendency to be reactive during this Moon phase, even though it's in Libra, which is a very serene and reasonable sign.

So being careful to watch what you say and how you react will be crucial, because you won't be able to take those things back once they're spoken out loud.

Zodiac signs who will fall in love during the Moon square Pluto starting on August 13, 2021:

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

With the Moon transiting your twelfth house of retreat and solitude, you may feel a need to take a break from the world and simply spend some quality time with yourself.

The Moon will be in a challenging square to Pluto in Capricorn, which can bring intense emotions to the surface within your relationships. So you may find yourself wanting to detach and just not deal with any drama at this time.

This Moon will be in the sign of Libra which will call for you to engage in self-care and generally focus on your well-being and inner peace.

Although because it's in a square to retrograde Pluto, you may feel as though you're stuck in conflict, drama or emotionally charged arguments with your partner.

So because of this deep focus on “balancing” with this moons energy, you may find yourself walking away, or even giving up on love, if it's bringing you negative vibes.

For singles, this Moon may make you want to take a break from love for the moment, in order to focus on your own emotional healing and overall emotional health.

Once Venus goes into Libra on the 16th, you may find yourself feeling ready for love again.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

With the Moon transiting your eighth house of transitions and introspection, you may feel called to explore your inner realms and check out from the harshness of reality.

Although with the Moon squaring Pluto, and Venus opposing one of your ruling planets, Neptune, you may find yourself experiencing difficulties in your intimate connections.

Because this Moon is in Libra, a sign of balance and centering, you may prefer to sweep any issues under the rug, so that you don't have to deal with the challenging emotions they may bring.

You may find yourself feeling a little low in energy and just not have the capacity to handle conflict during this time with a partner.

This energy can make you question your relationships in order to see if they still bring you fulfillment. You may find yourself confused, discontent or simply unhappy in love at this time, which may make you want to walk away.

The positive thing here is that with the Moon being in your eighth house, this will give you the ability to reflect on your love life from a realistic and grounded point of view, so that you can make whichever changes need to be made.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

With the Moon transiting your seventh house of relationships, you may feel a responsibility to care for and nurture your connections, although with the Moon squaring Pluto, this will make that difficult to accomplish.

You may find yourself butting heads with your partner and generally just not getting along. The potential for having emotional outbursts and saying things you'll regret later is strong at this time.

Since the Moon is in Libra, you may feel called to keep trying to maintain an environment of peace and fairness, but you may also feel as though you're in a losing battle.

With your ruling planet Mars being in the sign of Virgo, you may find yourself getting too caught up in the details when it comes to arguments with your loved ones at this time, and you may find that you want to distance yourself in order to regain some inner clarity.

Pluto can create scenarios where you or your partner are being reactive to situations and this may keep you both stuck in the problem, instead of the solution.

The positive thing is that the Moon is also in a trine with Jupiter, so this will give you hope that things can work out, as long as you and your partner can keep your cool.

Tara Reynolds is an intuitive empath, tarot reader, astrologer, artist & priestess who discovered her love for spirituality and the spirit world as a small child. She specializes in love, career, spirituality, and past lives readings. For more of her work, visit her website.