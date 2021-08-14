Love Horoscope For Sunday, August 15, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 15, 2021.

On Sunday, a Quarter Moon in Scorpio heightens awareness on secrets and hidden things that need to come out in the open.

Just before the Moon enters blunt Sagittarius it hits a crisis point in the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

On Sunday, being honest is so easy, but it can create hurt feelings in all sorts of ways.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There are times when you have to decide if you will be all in or out of a relationship.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of commitments and marriage, and a lot of factors can go into making choices when it comes to who you love and why.

With Venus in your opposite zodiac sign, this is now time for you to focus on your relationships more than you do yourself. It will be an adjustment Aries, but you can do it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of work and health.

Self-love is often a difficult thing to do because sometimes there are things about yourself that you do not like. But, this window of opportunity is here for you to take a step back and to really realize your personal value.

By doing things that instill some sense of self-respect - such as exercise and feeding yourself the best foods that you can buy - you learn to love who you are as a person with action, and you may find that this also improves what you expect from others in love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of romance and play.

The glyph of Libra is the scales, and this is the sign of balance. So, of course, today starts a new way of viewing the world and it may include having found the proper balance between work and your personal life.

You may have allowed yourself to become slightly off-balance when it comes to the workplace by picking up extra shifts or doing more than you should on your time off.

However this has come at a price to your relationships, and now is the time for you to start deciding that you are ready to make changes that are best for everyone.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of home.

When Venus is in the house that is naturally ruled by the zodiac sign of cancer, you feel at ease with yourself and also the things that you want from life.

You may find that there is an uptick in what you like around your home. You will want to be close to the people you love, perhaps shutting out the world and just enjoying each other's company.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of conversations.

And Libra, the place of Venus's rulership, brings out the best in this planet of love and beauty. There can be a sense of having to be right more often than usual.

This can cause you to feel a strong sense of importance, that may or may not be honored by the people in your life.

You may experience some slight ego bruises as you go through these changes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of money.

There are times when money just seems to flow and it comes easily to you.

You may find that you are able to accomplish much more than usual when it comes to your job, and this amounts to things going your way.

Expect for you to have an increase in your profitability especially as it comes to finances, and to experience confidence that extends out to your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of identity. Venus is at home when in your zodiac sign.

You can feel as though all is well in the world. You may be more relaxed and at ease about the future.

You may also feel more comfortable and wish to be less assertive during this time. You will want to catch up with friends that you love and learn more about yourself when you are around others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of enemies.

There is an old saying that you should love your enemies, and this is not easy to do.

You may be struggling with finding compassion and empathy for a person that you feel has hurt you in the past.

You do not have to bring someone back into your life but you can't forgive them even if it means they don't know that you have. Letting go of anger is the greatest gift that you can give to yourself right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of friends.

The love of friendships and the people in your life come to a place where you want to express how you really feel.

This is a wonderful time for you to start planning any vacations where you visit with friends or inviting them over to your own place and start to connect more deeply than you have over the last year.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of career, and right now it might be your true love.

This career may be something that you perceive to be your ticket to freedom. You want it to be profitable for you so you're investing yourself into more and more.

The thing is that you also need a life, Capricorn. See the overall picture and try to understand that too much of anything can put a strain on your relationships.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of beliefs. How you think and feel influences your choices, and you need to be aware of it.

Your values are changing and compromise is no longer possible for you.

You've learned too much, and now you have to live in a new state of truth. This can lead to changes in your love life too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of shared resources, and you may find that people in your life suddenly seem to just give things to you.

People are willing to be generous to you because they know how well you are taking care of the things in your own life.

And, you are viewed as a person who gives back to those in need because you understand what an impact that can make.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.