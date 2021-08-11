Your daily horoscope for August 12, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

The Sun is in Leo, and the Moon is in Libra.

The Moon will speak to Saturn in Aquarius bringing stability to romantic relationships.

If your birthday is on August 12:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You can be argumentative at times but you are there to support a friend when they are in need.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include American rapper Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot and American singer/songwriter Mark Knopfler.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sometimes you can feel stuck in a situation and want to get out, but it seems impractical to you.

The Libra Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of commitment, and you may find yourself questioning a lot of your decisions.

This may be a hard time for you to push through, as you don't want to end anything that is uncomfortable. However once you get over this hump it will be smooth sailing through the weekend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The saying "hard work pays off" means much for you as you strive to complete all task that you have scheduled for the week.

The Libra Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of daily duties, and your plate may be full with very little time to accomplish all that you have planned.

This is not a time for you to get sidetracked on small things that mean nothing. Try to avoid any distraction so that you're able to maximize your efficiency this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You can be creative and still maintain a structure while you are at work today.

The Libra Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of creativity, and there are lots of things that you can do if you satisfy your need to think and use your common sense. Time management will be key.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Being around people you love and the things that are familiar can be therapeutic for you.

The Libra Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of home and the family, and you need comforts, friends that know you well, and simplicity in your day.

Stick to what you know. Keep a routine. This is what gives you and everyone you are with a sense of belonging and purpose.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's important to always be open and transparent, and this requires that you speak up for yourself. The Libra Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of communication, and saying less is more.

Even though you may find it difficult to be transparent in certain discussions, swallow your pride and try to say the hard things as they will be what makes your relationship grow.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's time to work on saving what you can. The Libra Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of money. This is when you could get word that a raise at work is possible.

You may get an opportunity to earn more income, and feel brave enough to ask for a raise yourself. Remember to save a little bit of what you get aside for recreation as the desire to have fun grows.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Careful planning is helpful to getting things done today. The Libra Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of personal development.

With Saturn's help you're able to structure your day in such a way that the maximum things you need to complete are accomplished.

There's so many things you will be able to do when the Moon is in your sign, especially if you remember you're human and at times you also need to be first.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may be letting someone specific get under your skin a little bit more than usual while the Moon is actively focusing on endings throughout the day.

The Libra Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of hidden enemies. Saturn's energy enhances this for you especially at home and you may even feel as though no place is particularly welcoming. You will have to make changes that help you to get out of this dark funk and feeling.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The people who stand beside you during good and bad times are the ones that you often don't realize they have needs too.

The Libra Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of friends, and someone close to you could be in a position that's difficult to talk about. Be sure to open up the conversation to see what's happening in their lives, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Work and your job become so important to you right now that you'll invest a lot of time in this area of your life.

The Libra Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of career, and it's time to be legacy-minded.

You may need to do things in a different way that really work out for you. This is a great time to test the systems that you're using now to see if they improve with a little bit of tweaking.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your mind is ready to gain new insight and knowledge, and you may find subjects like math or history easier to comprehend.

The Libra Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of higher learning. This is a great day for starting school or beginning a new course of study.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You will have some opportunities come your way unexpectedly and it could be that you receive more than you need.

Share the surplus while. the Libra Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of shared resources.

It's not too long ago when you were the person who didn't have enough. Now you have plenty and it's time for you to pay it forward.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.