Your daily horoscope for August 16, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

The Moon in Sagittarius squares Mercury on Monday making truth brutal and arguments possible

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius on Monday.

The Sun is in the sign of Leo until August 22.

If your birthday is on August 16:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You can be difficult to work with due to your perfectionist nature. You like things to be done right the first time and your work ethic is what sets you above others.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include American model and actress Angela Bassett and American television host Kathie Lee Gifford.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, August 16, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon sextile Saturn brings closure to your career and social status, and you may need to hear that it's OK to change your mind.

Not all goals are worthy of your time. You'll know that once you start applying yourself.

Try not to push too hard. If it's meant to be, it will happen without much effort. Your frustration can grow if you refuse to acknowledge that something has changed, including yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon sextile Saturn brings closure to your beliefs. You are looking at the world with fresh, new eyes. And, this can be a bittersweet time for you.

Lay the groundwork for the future. Your dreams are wide open for rewriting.This is the time to build, Taurus, so why not pick the things you truly desire instead of what you think others expect from you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are in a strong position to make things happen, so when you see the chance to give input, don't hold back.

The Moon sextile Saturn brings closure to your shared resources, and sometimes you have to make tough decisions.

Making choices that are permanent isn't easy, but this time around, you need to press forward and not waiver. The door is going to close anyway, with you on the other side or not.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Something good comes your way, and it's going to be unexpected, and it can involve a relationship.

The Moon sextile Saturn brings closure to your commitments. Your love life has its own set of highs and lows. Sometimes you reach a bottom and cannot get back up again.

Your feelings may change, and with that your desire to grow with your partner. You don't have to breakup though. This is a chance to redefine what love can look like for you both. And, that's worthy of talking about.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Love takes time, and there's a block to your emotions that may not move easily., so you need to work these things out, and cleaning may be therapeutic for you.

The Moon sextile Saturn brings closure to your daily duties, and this gives you an added boost to your energy levels.

Clear away old things in your house and take them to the donation center near your home. Sort through clothing and organize the closets.

Clean the car or go through the pantry to restock. Sometimes a deep cleaning can help you to organize your thoughts and an idea can come to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon sextile Saturn brings closure to your creativity, and you may have to figure out how to coordinate or collaborate with other people.

Perhaps team up with a friend who loves to run errands with you or have your spouse do a few things while you tackle others so that you have time for each other by the end of the day.

With so many tasks to get to during the day, you may want to rush out the door early.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Have fun when you can. There are only so many hours in the day, so spend a few doing things you love.

Plus, you're not just doing things for yourself, You're also mindful of the people who depend on you.

The Moon sextile Saturn brings closure to your home and family, so things that you do now will establish some sort of precedent for your week. You are laying the groundwork for things to flow and that's a beautiful thing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon sextile Saturn brings closure to your communication, so a conversation can bring closure to an area of your life. But this may not be the easiest part of your day.

Stick to what you enjoy and don't deviate too far from what is known. Although it may require some research on your part to figure out what works for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon sextile Saturn brings closure to your money. and so many parts of your life are intertwined with finances.

You may need to call the bank or talk about certain spending habits with your significant other.

And, so much needs to be explored by you to plan ahead.. Even though you have so much to contribute to the conversation it's also good to listen.

Say less and be open minded to more as you may be thinking about things deeply and need time to process.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Save, save, save. That's the name of the game. So, try to resist the temptation to spend.

The Moon sextile Saturn brings closure to your identity, and it's so easy to get caught up in the 'I have' in life. Try not to place your value in the material things of life, but to remember that who you are is what is the most valuable asset of all.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's nice to do something for yourself, and you ought to consider this a major investment worthy of your time and resources.

The Moon sextile Saturn brings closure to your hidden enemies. You don't need to entertain certain things in your life as they hold you back from being all that you can be. Try to set priorities that make sense for you, and stick to them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Someone from the past can come back into your life to bring an element of closure that's way over due.

The Moon sextile Saturn brings closure to your friendships. You might have something to say to someone that really needs to be heard.

Don't let the time pass without speaking from your heart. You never know what impact your words will have on someone you love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.