Your daily horoscope for August 9, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

The mental wheels start to turn on Monday, and overthinking can become a problem.

The Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 22, the Moon will leave the sign of Leo to enter Virgo.

The Moon in in Virgo is work oriented and slightly pessimistic.

The Moon conjuncts with Mercury on Monday aiding in problem-solving. We are prone to thinking too much and overworking.

If your birthday is on August 9:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You are vivacious and a little extra at times. People love your dynamic personality and optimistic outlook.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include American singer and songwriter Whitney Houston and American fashion designer Michael Kors.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, August 09, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Make healthy priority and focus on getting a routine together for a powerful week. The Moon enters the zodiac sign Virgo, your solar house of daily duties and health.

This week emphasize how you do things and pay close attention to the small details. Try not to let yourself get into the habit of compromising what it is that you've decided you need to do in order to get your health back on track.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Make playtime a priority for you. The Moon enters the zodiac sign Virgo, your solar house of passion and creativity.

It's good for you to allow your inner child to come out and enjoy their presence in your life. Perhaps go visit a park or take a dog for a long walk. Play board games and watch cartoons that you enjoy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Make a plan for how you will spend some time with your relatives for the upcoming holiday season. The Moon enters the zodiac sign Virgo, your solar house of home and family.

This is a perfect time to plan your travel arrangements or to see who will be going where for the holidays when you are all planning to get together.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Meticulous with what it is that she say I don't leave any room for error. The Moon enters the zodiac sign Virgo, your solar house of communication.

It's important for you to speak clearly and concisely. You want to make sure that everything you have decided needs to be sent out by email or spoken of in a meeting is exactly what you want to say.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Plan. Do you have big dreams, Leo, and it will require you to know where to start. The Moon enters the zodiac sign Virgo, your solar house of money and personal property.

If you want to move into a new house or rental property, they can require a lot of strategy under the current market so spent some time looking at the overall big picture. So you know where to start.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's always nice to have an excuse to go shopping and get yourself something nice.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign Virgo, your solar house of identity. A great time for you to go out and look for some new clothes or to try a new look if you are interested in changing things up a little bit.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Prayer sometimes seems to be the last thing you want to try, but right now it may be worth it to you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign Virgo, your solar house of spirituality. Touch with your favorite spiritual practice. Return to a daily meditation, intention setting, or reading a book that has spiritual meaning to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Instead of waiting for spontaneous moment to spend time with your friends try to set up a weekly routine where you automatically know you're going to see each other.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign Virgo, your solar house of friends, can give you some motivation to plan ahead. Perhaps schedule a dinner date with a best friend once a week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's time to brush up your résumé and start looking at job opportunities that are out there for you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign Virgo, your solar house of career, and the door opens for you to find a new job or to start networking so that when one is available you are considered first.

Start putting out your feelers and get a little organized when it comes to who you have reached out to you with a spreadsheet or some sort of document where you keep notes.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's never too late to learn something new The Moon enters the zodiac sign Virgo, your solar house of education, and she may be full of ideas for the future but not know where to start.

Perhaps go browsing around your local library check out a bookstore and visit the sections that fit with what it is you'd like to do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Everything eventually comes to light, and what is it and eventually gets revealed.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign Virgo, your solar house of secrets, and what has been hidden from you may start to reveal itself. This can be an eye-opening experience and cause you to have a change of heart regarding a particular matter.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When you make a decision to do something be in it for the long-haul. The Moon enters the zodiac sign Virgo, your solar house of commitments, and you will have to evaluate your decisions.

Perhaps you are making a decision to volunteer or get involved in a particular cause. Be mindful of the time that you have available and try not to over extend yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.