3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 9, 2021

No one really looks forward to Mondays, do they? And it's typically a day where the work week starts, but there are three zodiac signs who will have a rockier start than the rest of us.

There will be false starts and difficult people to contend with that make Monday particularly trying.

This is not something that anyone could plan for. Who would think that a day could wreck so much unexpected havoc out of the blue, but there are forces that be within the universe that cause the hurricanes of life to hit when one is least expecting it.

August 9th will be bad for three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on Monday.

The day will seem to be shorter than usual, and also a less productive than the whole week combined.

The finger pointing reveals that Monday's complications come from Uranus, Mars, and Venus.

Uranus brings problems to home and family, where it typically can derail anyone emotionally at the start of the workweek.

No one needs this energy just after the New Moon takes place in the sign of Leo, but sometimes a fresh start must be prompted by crisis, pain and suffering.

The planets are roaring with frustration to get things moving along on Monday, August 9, and depending on their solar house or degree, the problems that manifest are revealing.

Mars is kicking rocks in the health and work sector, and at 6 degrees Virgo daily routines are thrown off course creating problems in time management.

Venus is making waves in enemy territory, and in Virgo empathy is hard to find.

And, the signs ruled by each of these planets that have the day feel particularly challenging include Aries, Aquarius, and Libra.

For Aries, being spontaneous is extra difficult when Mars is in an Earth sign.

Poor Aquarius is likely to detach and this will only create friction that lasts all week.

Libra may become slightly more judgemental about the fact that things are out of whack and no one seems to care.

All this amounts to heartbreak, pain and suffering on Monday that could set off the entire week.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 9, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mars is in the sign of Virgo, and you'd think that be a very productive time for you. In fact, playing in your favor is Jupiter sitting across from Virgo looking down and saying that it's time for you to grow things.

However, the opposite is exactly what is happening to you on Monday.

This could be due to the fact that there's a lot of pressure to have fun when the New Moon strikes your fifth solar house of pleasure.

You are very distracted on Monday, August 9th. The last thing you really want to do is work. In fact, you may be asking yourself "what work?"

Because the truth of the matter is the last place you want to be is at your job. You may zoom out, and focus is going to be struggling for you on Monday, Aries.

The mental juices just won't flow. And what makes matters worse, is that you may be extremely interested in what's going on in social media.

We're talking selfie-city here. You might want to scan what's going on and who's doing what on all your channels simply because Mercury is activated during the new moon, and you don't want to miss out on anything.

Count the day as a loss, Aries. While nothing really bad happens to you particularly, you did you lose out on the 24 hours that you could've been productive.

And for you, that's what makes August 9 a rough day for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The reason that Monday is going to be a particularly rough for you is that you keep looking back at the rearview mirror of life.

With Venus, your ruling planet in your 12th house, you are asking yourself "what is the meaning of life?" And, you can't decide.

You have been unhappy for quite some time. You feel underpaid and overworked, and Mars and Venus in your sector of karma has you questioning whether or not you're being punished for a past life you don't even recall.

In fact, because of the new moon taking place in your friendship sector, you are comparing yourself like crazy with everyone in your life who seem to not be buried under the weight of life like you feel right now.

You will think that everyone else has it all together and you do not. The sense of coming up short is what's going to make Monday extremely difficult for you.

However, unhappiness leads to great change, so Monday is not all loss. Once Mercury enters Virgo this week, everything will fall into place.

You will start to gain some clarity about this entire situation and be able to have the wherewithal to make changes that are necessary for your life.

But in the meantime, Monday looks like all dark clouds and gray skies for you, and it will be the sadness that helps you to find the drive and determination to make up your mind and change.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're going to feel a lot of judgment going around and none of it is positive. Uranus, your ruling planet is being squared by the Saturn and the Sun.

Come Monday, you are going to feel like you have to be held accountable for everything you did not do last week.

Even if you were working twice as hard as everyone else, there's going to be a sense that maybe you did not measure up.

This is going to really bother you and get under your skin as you are quite the perfectionist from time to time.

The Sun has been sitting in your sector of relationships, and having this level of challenge coming from all sides is going to make Monday particularly complex for you.

On Monday, August 9th, you will want to get along with everyone, and you certainly don't want to disappoint anyone who has been depending on you, but that may not happen.

So feeling as though someone thinks that you've fallen short, is going to make the day seem like you wished you had stayed in bed and at home.

The good news is that Saturn and your sign helps you to hold it all together. You will know that this is not you, and that everyone has a bad day.

And that someone had a rotten weekend, and they are taking it out on you. Although you do understand, it won't make the day easier.

It will help you to see that there is a light at the end of the tunnel once Monday has passed, and five o'clock won't come soon enough.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.