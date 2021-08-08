3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week Starting August 9 - 15, 2021

One of the things that's going to add to the complexity of this week is that as we start - on August 8, we coincide with the dark New Moon in Leo.

And while we always think of lunations as times to make wishes and manifest our dreams, we're also put in a position where we have to look deeply at our lives, in order to make 'the right' wishes, and for some - introspection can lead to depression.

A rough week it very well may be, for certain signs, especially considering we're in Leo, we've got Venus in Libra and we've just left Cancer Moon opposite Pluto - which rewired us for doubt, skepticism and paranoia.

On the 9th, Venus brings out our suspicious nature, thanks to Neptune's influence when in opposition, and there's a fairly good chance we're going to see some harsh judgement calls and a few 'below the belt' arguments arise.

If you are one of the selected signs, you needn't fear too much; this is a temporary state and one that you'll ride through and live to tell its story.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Intensity is a natural state for you, but it hurts when that intensity is emotional, especially when it's all about you finding out something about yourself that you don't like.

This week is one where you will experience denial in its most insidious form.

You are not about to welcome in information about your own self that you do not like, and that means you'll be playing with the truth; you will re-convince yourself that nothing is wrong with you so that you can move through the world as you always have - but that nagging truth, it just won't leave you alone.

There is a slight chance that this is medical, Aries, so you don't want to deny too much; it's a good idea to just accept whatever you need to accept so that you can make the best of a situation that doesn't necessarily have to be as bad as you believe it to be. Less denial, more acceptance - that will get you over this hump.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Last week you survived a few heated arguments within your romantic relationship, and you learned a few solid facts about your partner because of it.

You can parlay those facts into positive energy, and the New Moon on the 8th, can aid you in turning a bad situation into a truly good one.

At one point, you didn't think you could go on with your present partner, but revelations came through last week, and now it is during this week that you need to contemplate them.

What makes this a rough week for you is that you will teeter between wanting a total break from this person, to wanting to try harder and stay together.

What makes it hard for you this week is that you're not sure if you trust both the situation - and the person you're involved with.

This will act as a seed within you that will grow into a poisonous vine if you don't take control of your emotions. Try to incorporate balance into your world, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

On August 9th, Venus confronts your ruling planet, Neptune, which can give you all sorts of false hope. What you're looking at this week is something akin to falling in love with someone who makes you into a fool. It's all about fantasy, believing it, and then regretting the fact that you fell so hard for it.

It's a week where you feel foolish, and even though no one is judging you - you're judging you. And harshly, at that.

The truth is, you're an extremely loving person - and you want to trust as much as you want to believe...and when you DO believe, you have no qualms about throwing yourself, mind, body, and soul into whatever it is you believe in...especially if it's a person.

And a person is exactly who's at the bottom of your undoing during this week. You'll need to forgive yourself; you didn't do anything wrong, in fact your only 'crime' is that you believed.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda