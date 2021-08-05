Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 6, 2021

August 6th, 2021 will be unforgettable, but not necessarily in a good way. For three zodiac signs who will have a rough day Friday is one to forget, but the problem is they cannot.

Problems will hit like a ton of bricks for the three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on Friday.

This is not your ordinary tough time either. Karmic lessons prompt hard conversations that wound the heart and break a person down to their core.

August 6th will be bad for three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on Friday.

Recovery will take time once August 6th finally passes, but the day will feel extra long.

We've all wished to have more hours in a day, but on Friday, every extra hour ever wished for arrives at the same time, and midnight won't come soon enough.

What's to blame? According to astrology, the dominant culprits of Friday's trauma are the outer planets Pluto, Uranus, Saturn, and Neptune.

And they talk to Mars, Venus, and the Moon - three personal planets. This brings hard work to the astrological houses of spiritual enemies, karmic lessons, communication, and pleasure.

Combine these areas of a person's life into one day filled with complications, and you definitely learn something but not without having to look at your own emotional baggage too.

Yes, this is how things go south on Friday, and the situations involving other people also come knocking on our own personal door.

That's what happens when crazy Uranus speaks to two unpredictable planets like Mars and the Moon — deep anger gets triggered and salty, hot tears pour.

For Taurus, Cancer and Virgo zodiac signs, the day is full of dread, heartache, and sadness in many, many ways.

But once this day is done, the next will be the first step on the road to recovery. Friday may forever remain in the rearview mirror, but the future promises some healing is in store.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on Friday, August 6th, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The reason that Friday will be a rough day for you is that there's a lot of activity going on in your twelfth house, which deals with the past, and chances are this manifests in the area of your relationships.

Like it or not, the twelfth house in astrology is where you have to work on a karmic situation that was left unfinished from a past life. This is difficult for you, because the last thing that you want do is look back in the rearview mirror at a situation that you don't even recall.

On Friday, August 6th, the Sun in your family sector is squaring Uranus in your sign, and this can mean that you feel as though your family is being torn apart. But, you don't understand what it is that's causing the division between you and others.

This is why you are dealing with hidden things, and this is going to bother you like nothing else, Taurus. You are not someone who likes to deal with the spiritual realm. You want tangibles. Cold hard facts, and yet, there aren't any.

The fact that you won't be able to get your hands on real answers is part of the reason why Friday, August 6th is going to be a tough day for you.

The motto for Taurus is "I have". But on Friday, karmic Saturn squares Uranus, so you feel stripped of everything you've ever known.

The Moon doesn't help matters. The Moon in Cancer sextile Uranus forces you to look at your money sector, and it's going to really bother you that you can't buy your way out of the situation. All the money in the world will not fix your family problems, and that is going to make you sad.

But, the good news here is that your ruling planet helps you to dig into your heart. Venus trine Uranus will help you to realize that there are too many coincidences for you to deny what is going on and now you must work on healing your fragmented relationships with others.

You are no longer at a place in your life where you can hide behind a thing that makes you feel good.

Friday is going to be heavy, and Mercury speaking to the planet Uranus who may leave you fumbling to find the right words, but once you learn your karmic lesson, your life will turn around.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friday hurts like hell for you because Cancer. You need to find the right words to say, but they simply will not come.

Your ruling planet, the Moon is at a critical degree in your sign transiting the third solar house of communication, and all your emotions are at the forefront of your mind and heart, but you're stumped, and this is going to make the day rough for you.

You often struggle to find the right thing to say, but when you know a kind word can help, but you are verbally choked, this does not feel good to you.

There will be a strong sense of unrest while the Moon harmonizes with Uranus in your solar house friends on Friday.

Someone in your life is going through a matter that you cannot heal. And, you are a healer. But not this time, so the Moon trine Neptune can make you lie to yourself saying that you failed.

You feel inadequate to the point where you retreat. You will mistakenly think that blending in the background is the right thing to do, so you're going to miss holding a hand or giving a hug that someone really needs to from you.

And, before the day ends, the Moon will be opposite Pluto, and you'll finally snap back to where you need to be.

Once you realize what has happened, you will feel guilty and emotionally beat yourself, and you might not forgive yourself. This is also what makes Friday, August 6th exceptionally tough for you.

There is a blessing though in all this madness, and that is your actions can speak all the words you could not say.

Tomorrow. Help out in small ways. Deliver a home-cooked meal. Make a cup of coffee or be close by and do chores someone else would do but can't do now for themselves.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You're not one who likes to get caught up in feelings and certainly you don't want others to see you break down when things go wrong on Friday.

This is why August 6th is exceptionally rough for you. You will finally break in front of people who matter to you. Venus is in your sign, and she's speaking to Neptune, the planet that dissolves things.

You may experience some sort of breakup with another person who you hold dear.

You might lose a thing of value that you cannot replace, and for this reason the last straw on the camel's back lands, and it's too much for you to take.

The Moon in harmony with Venus in your sign on Friday will push you to the point where emotionally, you can't hold back the tears any longer. They are going to flow.

And, despite your desire to maintain your strongest stance August 6th, you are transparent, and this can make you feel stripped naked, clingy and raw.

Things are changing for you Virgo, as Pluto trines the planet of love and beauty in your sign.

Friday is the dark cloud before the breaking of day, and, all you can see is the storm.

Yes, Friday will be hard for you, but Virgo, you're so strong.

Despite how hard Friday is for you, all the sadness you feel will teach you that you always find a way to survive.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.