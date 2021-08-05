Your daily horoscope for August 6, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 22. The Moon will be in Cancer on Friday.

On Friday, the Sun harmonizes with Uranus creating lots of important changes, and it will be good to remain flexible.

If your birthday is on August 6:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You are eclectic and funny. You have a strong sense of fashion and style, and love to make things happen.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include American artist, film director, and producer Andy Warhol and American actress and comedian Lucille Ball.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, August 06, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sometimes you just have to make changes that are tough to do, but necessary.

The Moon opposes Pluto affecting your solar house of career and social status. And these changes are emotionally driven for you.

You may be experiencing some sort of pressure from your home to challenge a matter at work that is affecting your personal life. With Pluto involved, it's impossible for you to avoid the tension that you face right now, but your approach has everything to do with how you solve things.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's OK to change your mind, Taurus. The Moon opposes Pluto affecting your solar house of beliefs.

After evaluating a certain situation you may have come to a different conclusion than where you had started before.

Don't let your stubborn side prevent you from admitting that you were wrong. In fact, being the one to admit you made a mistake is good for you and for others to hear. It builds character and helps to solidify your relationships.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Life is good, Gemini. The Moon opposes Pluto affecting your solar house of shared resources. When you least expect it someone's going to come through for you.

You might get word that a block that had limited your resources is now moved. Something hidden will come up and reveal that money or a gift that you needed to receive is finally available.

Don't give up hope right now because changes are coming and it will be a welcomed surprise.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may find out something about a partner that you did not expect.

The Moon opposes Pluto affecting your solar house of commitments. And Pluto has a lot to do with secrets.

You're going to have powerful emotions about what it is that you discover. It may rock you to your core and prompt you to have to make certain decisions that are personal to you and not easy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time to change things up. The Moon opposes Pluto affecting your solar house of daily duties.

But your routine is no longer necessary. It could be that you've outgrown an old, outdated way of doing things and now it's time for you to bring things up to date.

Evaluate what isn't working for you anymore and ask yourself whether or not this particular system you're using could be improved.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Do something you love to do. The Moon opposes Pluto affecting your solar house of passion. When you do things that you love it doesn't feel like work.

Try to invest more of your time in activities it brings you joy. If you are unhappy all day long and not looking forward to tomorrow, it's time for you to make an important change so that you enjoy your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Someone may be dealing with power and control issues. The Moon opposes Pluto affecting your solar house of home and the family.

It's on your plate to try to temper someone in ability to let people live their lives. You are sensitive to people who try to overstep their boundaries and may feel uncomfortable needing to be the one to set the rules.

However because of your ability to step back from a situation, there's no one else that can do it as well as you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You can come off a little bit too strong with the things that you say today as you are ruled by the planet Pluto. The Moon opposes Pluto affecting your solar house of communication.

Intensity of what you say may come up within your most romantic relationships particularly when speaking about spiritual matters. It may be a good time to hold off on certain types of conversations that you know could be upsetting to a person who doesn't think the way that you do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

How other people handle their finances and the way it affects you comes up today.

This may be prompted by a problem that you feel must be resolved immediately. It works out well for you.

The Moon opposes Pluto affecting your solar house of money. So not only are you open for a new way of doing things, but perhaps so is your partner.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Try not to make too many changes just to fit in with the crowd. The Moon opposes Pluto affecting your solar house of identity. You may find yourself to be confused about who you really are as a person.

It can be really easy for you to slip into a pattern of people pleasing. When possible, be your best version of yourself without altering your behavior or what you perceive to be your identity. People will either like you for who you are or not.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Helping people to finally get over there first impression of you may be hard. But it can also be very worth it. The Moon opposes Pluto affecting your solar house of hidden enemies.

And you don't necessarily like to be at odds with another person. Perhaps you met on the wrong foot and now you want to make things better. Trying to bridge the gap may be very fulfilling for you and worth it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You always need that one friend who challenges you to think outside of the box. Today adventure comes looking for you through your relationships.

The Moon opposes Pluto affecting your solar house of friendships. And that one friend that typically is unpredictable may come your way, but this time instead of denying yourself a guilty pleasure, you may give in to the idea.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.