3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Fated Encounter During The Moon Sextile Mercury Starting August 3, 2021

For three zodiac signs who will have a fated encounter during the Moon sextile Mercury starting August 3, the world seems like a magical place.

One of the upshots of having a transit such as Moon Sextile Mercury, is that many of us will have a sudden urge to advance our education on the matters that interest us.

Moon sextile Mercury, August 3, 2021

Starting August 3, 2021, we will be under the influence of a force that steers us to the bettering of ourselves - intellectually and emotionally.

When we speak of 'fated encounters', we are not limited to chance meetings with strangers on trains, or exes returning to tell us they love us.

When Moon Sextile Mercury is upon us, our encounters are not limited to people; in fact, those fated encounters may lead us to being in the right place at the right time - so that we may experience the right moment for the right action.

Many of us are just now walking into a place in our life where we want more; we're ready for stimulation and newness - we hunger for knowledge, wisdom and the chance to understand life's mysteries. In other words, this transit is about to bring inspiration.

Who among the signs will experience a fated encounter, during to Moon Sextile Mercury?

Zodiac signs who will have a fated encounter during the Moon sextile Mercury on August 3, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've always had an interest in broadening your horizons, and usually, when something really grabs you - you pour your entire self into learning all about it. Your fated encounter is going to look like walking into a bookshop and finding a book that absolutely makes your head spin; new info on a topic you love...and more.

And while this encounter may not take place in a an actual bookshop, the 'shop' is symbolic; you will be stumble upon a new avenue that will take you to a place of learning.

What shows up for you is a spike in your studies; this could revolve around learning philosophy or even esoteric studies - or, you might simply find a new way to fix something mechanical.

The experience will feel blissful to you, because you will not be able to see the end of it - it will be that engaging and all consuming, in all the best ways.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Moon Sextile Mercury has all the elements needed in order to create inspired interest in one such as you, Cancer. As of August 3, you may find yourself in the mood for quiet and retrospection.

This inner silence and contemplation will lead to a very special 'fated' encounter, and that will be the one where you meet yourself, in a vision, during meditation.

If you dare to clear your mind and sit for meditation, you will reap the rewards of this 'no-mind' state, and in the darkness of the void, you will see the light - and that light will be you, as you are.

You will see yourself clearly - and it will dawn on you that you are beautiful and magical - just as you are. Mercury, the great communicator, doesn't always speak in words; sometimes it gets its message across in feeling, in intuition.

Your intuition will be on high, during this transit, and if you listen closely, you will hear the universe whisper, "You are loved."

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Your chance encounter may not necessarily be with a human being, Pisces. The stars show the influence of animals, and how, if you happen to be an animal lover, there may very well be a pet in your near future. You know how we all watch those cat and dog videos on the internet?

Well, there's a fairly good chance that you'll go beyond the smitten phase with an animal and take yourself all the way over to the adoption stage.

This transit is working your compassion and its inspiring you to get involved with saving an animal's life - even if you don't want a pet, you'll be making the acquaintance of an animal that is bound to move you and quite possibly change your world. Do not doubt this.

Pets find us - they choose us, Pisces, and it looks like your name is on the list.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda