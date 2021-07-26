3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Out Who Loves Them During Mercury In Leo, July 27 To August 9, 2021

Love is in the air, and three zodiac signs will find out who loves them during Mercury in Leo starting July 27, 2021.

Mercury in Leo takes place from July 27th to August 9th, 2021 this year.

What an interesting time we are about to experience, starting on July 27th, as we are presented with the extraordinary transit known as Mercury in Leo.

And what would make this aspect so intriguing? It all lies in the idea of bold communication.

Leo brings us strength, courage - the nerve to do things others might not do. It's power is hot, alive - ready. As Mercury, the planet of communication, speed and efficiency enters Leo, we may find that suddenly, much of what is on our minds becomes refined and easier to express.

Right now, we feel fearless; able to say what's on our mind...especially when it's about telling someone we love that we love them.

And while some of us will get up the courage to tell someone our feelings for them, those on the other side of that coin will get to be the recipient of our love, and that will feel wonderful!

This could be a very good, very healing time for many of us. Three signs in particular may find themselves in such a situation.

Zodiac signs who find out who loves them during Mercury in Leo, July 27 To August 9, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You will find this transit very beneficial, Gemini, as it will finally unlock something in your relationship - a truth that needed to be heard: you are loved.

You've spent so much time nurturing that distrust in you, and it's been very hard for people to love you, mainly because you've put up so many roadblocks.

Your defenses are down now, and you've been rendered vulnerable by the Mercury in Leo event. This means that you are ready to hear what's about to come your way.

Someone loves you - and yes, Gemini, it's real - it's not a joke or a prank. You are actually loved and if you want the full experience, then let it happen.

Soak it up like a sponge and know that you are worthy of that beautiful, healing love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Life feels pretty darn good to you these days. You're in your sign's season and you're feeling strong and capable. Interestingly enough, you're also feeling somewhat centered and even-keeled; your passions are under control and even though you know yourself to be a little flighty and impulsive at times, everything you're experiencing these days feels good, solid.

Starting July 27, that good feeling is going to translate as confidence - not arrogance, but real honest-to-goodness confidence, and with this newfound strength, comes newfound bravery - the kind that will allow you to let someone know how much you love them.

In the past, you've held back, thinking you don't want to end up telling someone you love them only to receive a Han Solo reply in return: "I know."

Mercury in Leo gives you the courage to express yourself, without the anticipation of getting the wrong reply.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What's love got to do with it? You've been quite sparing with both your love and with the way you express it.

Oh sure, you're able to have a successful and romantic relationship, but you're not the one who really gushes when it comes to sweet talk and admissions of love.

Here comes Mercury in Leo to give you a vision of how the other side lives...this curious transit is about to loosen your inhibitions and help you to break free from your non-communicative ways.

You can't imagine how happy you're about to make someone, Capricorn - they've been waiting for this, and while that may not seem all that amazing to you, it is for them.

What you will take away from this experience is the realization of how important it really is for you to express this love. You needn't withhold any longer - let love open the door to an even better experience.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.