3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On August 1, 2021

Amazingly good energy releases for three zodiac signs who are going to have a great day on August 1, 2021, and there are quite a few astrological reasons for their luck.

We all want a little bit of luck to come our way, and sometimes 'good vibes only' is a farce that doesn't happen as often as we'd like.

But on Sunday, things start to change and the reason can be found when we look at two planets in astrology: Mars and Jupiter.

On August 1st, 2021, Jupiter in Aquarius will oppose Mars in Virgo.

And, this astrological dynamic is like a cosmic explosion for three zodiac signs who will have a great day.

We are talking lots of energy to get things done and no matter what glitch, mishap or unexpected catastrophe strikes, something good will come out of it.

Jupiter is all about growth, spirituality, and a lucky turn of events. Mars is all about energy, motivation, drive and determination.

Pair Jupiter at 29 degrees Aquarius with Mars at 1 degree Virgo, and we've got the perfect storm for a busy day that's exhilarating and hope-filled.

Three zodiac signs will have a great day on the first day of August, but overall it's a will be a darn good day for all zodiac signs in the area of friendships and love.

On Sunday, it's safe to expect a miracle or something bad to have a silver lining that gets revealed in the future.

And, all this wonderful karma leads up to one thing on August 1, 2021 — and that is a great day for Virgo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 1, 2021:

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you're going to have a great day on August 1, because finally the lessons you learned over the last few months will manifest a miracle you have been praying for.

When Jupiter entered the zodiac sign of Pisces, it was retrograde. And this was a very challenging time for you financially.

You went through a tough time and lot of losses, perhaps feeling as though you were never going to ever recuperate the money that you spent on a difficult challenge in your life.

But now that Jupiter has re-entered your zodiac sign, it will be there for the next six months. Jupiter eventually will turn direct, and everything starts to fall back into place.

You are going through a serious purifying fire right now, and it's wearing down on your soul. But don't lose hope, Aquarius.

On August 1, something good will come from all the energy you have to muster in order to get over this mountain you are climbing.

You will feel as if you were all on your own, but what you'll find out soon enough is that the universe has been working alongside you all along.

Just like the saying goes, 'when you least expect it hope rushes in'. Anticipate that you won't be left abandoned by the universe who is watching everything you do, and knows what you're going through.

August 1 is marking a great day for you and perhaps the best part of the year that you will experience in 2021.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, it's no secret that you work hard, and when Venus entered your zodiac sign, you really felt like this was the time to put all your energy and effort into work.

The type of work that you have been doing isn't limited to a job, it's been more than that for you.

You have been working hard on your relationships, your physical needs, and you have even started to do certain things to improve your reputation in society.

So on August 1, you start to feel the call of perfectionism with Mars in your zodiac sign.

This fans the flame of your ambitious pursuits. You already had your eye on a goal, but now things start to solidify for you.

You will find that you are full of energy and everything you touch turns to gold. You have this magic sensibility to you now that you can apply to nearly every area of your life with serious precision.

On August 1, your mental clarity will start to return and this gives you even more desire to do everything you have thought to do throughout this week.

And the beauty of it all is beneath every single item on your to do list is love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you are naturally lucky. Why would you be? You're ruled by Jupiter, so no matter what happens in life, you typically land on your feet.

But lately, you have been between a rock and a hard place for quite some time, and when Jupiter was in the sign of Pisces, you had to face some serious realities.

This wasn't something you might have talked about to your friends or family, but the truth is that you started to see things for what they are, and this really made you want to do the work necessary to get yourself out of a rut.

Now that Jupiter is in the sign of Aquarius, again, you get a do over, and you can take this fresh enlightenment to create your own luck, and use it wisely.

Even though you don't tend to procrastinate, you have been, and that was a problem.

The reason that August 1 is so important for you, is that Mars puts a little pressure on you to perform to the best of your ability, and to do it quickly.

You are aware that people are watching you, and you are likely to become more elevated among your social circles than usual before the end of this year.

So rather than go into things halfway, Sagittarius, you are all in. Perhaps this is a combination of all the eclipses taking place throughout this year, and your decision to no longer be a bystander of life.

Whatever the cause, Sunday marks a U-turn in your life from being someone who allows things to take place as they come to an active participate with the powers that be.

This can result in some money, and more than that. You are the one making decisions now that probably should've been done long ago, but you're doing it with the blessings of the universe itself - and the best part of it all is that on August 1, you know this down to your very bones.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.