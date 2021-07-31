3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have Relationship Problems During The Quarter Moon In Taurus Starting July 31 To August 2, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have relationship problems starting on July 31, 2021 to August 2, 2021, and they can blame it on the Final Quarter Moon in Taurus.

The Moon in Taurus is such a sweet place for it to be. The Moon is exalted in the sign of the Bull.

When the Moon is in Taurus, we feel lazier, slower, and we want to enjoy our earthy comforts: good food, peace and quiet, and lots of affection.

But not this weekend. The Final Quarter Moon hits a critical phase when it conjuncts with Uranus.

It's time for closure, sweeping out old habits, and making room for change.

These changes are way over due in the relationship department, and that's why trouble is brewing and may hit a peak where "I can't take anymore" is finally reached.

The Final Quarter Moon phase is the period at the end of a long, fragmented sentence.

There has been no peace, and things are not the way they ought to be. All the drama and tears can be all pointed back to an emotionally derailed Moon.

The Moon will transit through Taurus where chaotic Uranus is sitting pretty and likes to push buttons whenever another planet is near.

Who would think that something so beautiful like the Moon could stir so much trouble in our relationships? Maybe Leo, Scorpio, and Pisces would.​

Zodiac signs who will have relationship problems during the Quarter Moon in Taurus starting July 31 to August 2, 2021:

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, relationship problems are going to manifest in the home, and specifically when trying to figure out who is the boss of what, and of course, you want that to be you.

Part of this is going to be caused by you. You are the one who wants to have all the attention, but no one seems to be having it.

And this potentially could anger you, because you feel that you deserve to get credit for what you say and do - and lately, you feel like you're doing a lot.

A ton more than anyone seems to really want to acknowledge, and the lack of respect you've been receiving has finally made it under your skin - and your inflated ego.

There's bound to be a shake up, and the conflict will be sudden. Uranus, the planet of chaos, who is squaring your ruling planet, the Sun, and this opens the door to serious drama for you.

You really need to be careful because Saturn is involved. Anything you say right now could lead you to a place where you are held between your ego and an ultimatum.

Of course knowing you you'll follow through in whatever threats you make, and you don't want to live a life of regret simply because you could not hold your tongue.

So, Leo you're going to have to decide what matters most. Your ego or your relationships. What will you choose?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the relationship problem that's going to manifest for you is likely going to be with yourself.

You've been overworking, putting in too many hours at the office, and despite everyone's warning that you're burning the candle at both ends you've chosen to ignore it.

You've decided to put work first above all things including your health, and quite frankly everyone is sick and tired of hearing about how busy you are.

You've pretty much isolated everyone from you, at this point. Now you realize you're holding the bag with your friendships tattered and you emotionally worn.

This is your time to really wake up and smell the coffee, and decide what your priorities are meant to be.

Perhaps you need to cut back at your job, or at the very least start being more involved with family and friends even when you'd rather be making money.

This is your chance to turn the corner and prioritize yourself over work. This is what will make everything right. Besides, you know you need a break. So, take it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your relationship problems stem from your lack of honesty. You've not been truthful about how much you have been feeling lately. You're raw, and you have been for some time.

You really have been getting caught up in the feels, and quite frankly you're emotionally drowning.

This is creating a bit of problems for you not just at home, for your love life, but also in your external relationships like friends, your neighbor, and the people who deal with you on a daily basis.

You know that you're in a dark place, but you've been afraid to admit it. Right now it's hard for you to show how deeply you've been feeling because you don't want anyone to worry.

But Pisces, how disappointed everyone who loves you will be when they find out that you've been suffering by yourself.

It's time for you to own up to the fact that you're in over your head and to ask for the help that you need.

If you don't, you're only hurting yourself, and in the long run, delaying a healing that needs to take place.

Reach out to people who are watching you but not realizing that behind your smile are a lot of tears. Everything is about to change for the better, and you're ready for it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.