Love Horoscope For Tuesday, August 3, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 3, 2021.

Words can get the best of us on Tuesday as the Moon is chatty while in the sign of Gemini. And quite a few zodiac signs can say more than is needed.

The Moon in Gemini harmonizes with the ruler of the Twins on Tuesday. Mercury brings an element of ego the day that makes it the perfect storm for gossip, over communication and texting too much.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Tuesday, August 3? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, August 03, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to regroup, Aries. Step back away from the emotional triggers that get you angry surrounding matters related to money.

Right now we are still trying to sort everything out, and adding a little bit of attitude won't help solve any problems.

Try to approach things with sweetness when you can and realize that the problem is what to attack not your lover.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be falling in love with a friend under the most stressful situation.

You might not be thinking as clearly as you were my life is calmer. If you are married, try to see the big picture and realize that sometimes feelings are right and wrong at the same time.

If you are single and second guessing what you feel, wait before making giant confessions. Be sure that when you say "I love you" it is something that you mean.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There seems to be tension building at home due to chaos erupting at work. Things can be stressful for you in such a way that it is also affecting your home life.

Is there something that you can change? Reset your priorities and base them on what you want to accomplish with your time this week. Talk it over with your partner so that they know what to expect from you, if anything at all.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A brief trip away from home, perhaps a vacation that you recently took, could have some lingering effects on your love life right now. You may have met someone who now seems to present to you the opportunity for a long distance relationship with complications.

While this may all seem to point in the direction of failure, it may be worth a shot to try and see how you can navigate the details. The distance may be a blessing in disguise but the only way you will know is if you try.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are defined as a giver this week. You always find a way to help someone in need even if it means giving your shirt off your own back.

Someone in your life may be going through a difficult time and you with your generous nature will want to provide them some financial and emotional support. Try not to do for someone what they can do for themselves without some type of agreement. Perhaps, you can barter or trade services so to keep a friend's dignity in tact.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Everyone goes through changes at times, but not always at the same pace. Right you notice that you have stayed the same but your partner has become different. You thought you'd grow together, but it seems like you're drifting apart.

You could be going through a phase in your relationship where you need to be more patient or you are reaching a place where you need to have a talk because there are changes are not what you signed up for. This is a tough time for you, but worth focusing on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The truth is that you are not really over an ex, and it is causing you to feel stressed and divided in your current relationship.

Might be a good idea to be open about the fact that there's still some closure left to be done. While you may want to be transparent with your current relationship partner, this could be safely done in a therapy session or with a friend that you can trust first before you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When life feels a little bit chaotic and out of control there's nothing like a good friend who is there beside you to remind you that things often get better.

Call up a best friend who is great at reminding you about who you were before in the past and sees the great person that you are now.

Tonight would be great for laughing about the past where you thought you'd never survive and you did.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are investing quite a bit a time at the office, perhaps with the hopes of making more money this month. This can put things out of whack with your family time.

Perhaps give everyone something to look forward to in celebration of your due diligence. Make a date so that everyone has something to look forward to doing once your time is freed up once again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is the perfect week for you to go shopping for a romance novel and to pick out a few titles that you'd like to curl up on the sofa and read.

Not everything in love has to be all about going out and spending money. This week it's OK to be a little more frugal and kick back and relax at home.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Although financially certain things are unclear, you will still be on the same page with your partner.

This is a great time for you to solidify your bond with each other over talks about money. You may also find it useful to bring in a third-party, such as a financial planner, to help you navigate for retirement and save up for your love nest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When you are not certain about things in your life it can be difficult to know what to focus on.

Before you jump into a relationship or put dating first, try to get back to the basics so that you feel like your life is an order. You'll be more confident when going out if you do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.