Love Horoscope For Monday, August 2, 2021

The Sun is in Leo and the Moon is in Taurus entering Gemini.

Uncertainty can start to creep into love when the Sun conjunct Mercury in Leo opposes Saturn.

Saturn is quite a task master on Monday and this affects our love horoscope all day, but not in a bad way.

Saturn makes us responsible, strict in our ways, and less focused on fun than we are on pleasure.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You cross the line and decided to take your friendship to the next level but now you regret making moves.

It can be hard to backtrack what has already begun to move in a new direction. However, two mistakes won't make a right.

If you feel like you'd like to go back to just being friends, admit it. In the end, doing so may save your friendship by ending it sooner than later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sometimes you don't get the attention you deserve that you want. So Taurus, you have to ask yourself where do you want your self-esteem to be?

Instead of crushing on a person at work who may be out of reach, spend time doing something you love with a friend or with yourself. The right person will come along at the right time. Good things come to those who wait!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sometimes opposites attract, and then they don't. You are in a strange position where the person you love with all your heart feels like an enemy. This is new territory, and it's uncomfortable for you.

It can be hard to say that you want to breakup, but it needs to be said. It's important to be honest about the way you are feeling. Chances are your significant other feels it too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's not always a good decision to combine your assets with a partner. Cancer, in your heart you know that blending everything into one bank account could be a mistake.

Instead of trying to use finances to show that you trust someone, give what you know is fair and keep yourself financially safe, but separate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

In love, there is no place for ego, and right now you are full of wants that you know aren't being fulfilled.

You may feel as though you are asking for too much, but when you decide to commit, there needs to be something in it for you.

It's not selfish to ask specifically for what you want if it's just a matter of respect. You need to have a sense of equality in your relationship. It's important to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It may seem contradictory, but sometimes couples need space in order to miss each other.

After a year of being cozied up in the same house during the pandemic, your relationship could benefit form more much-needed distance.

Start allowing yourself to get back into your own hobbies and interests. Watch how the passion returns to your relationship just because you did things apart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Not all things have to have an emotional connection for them to get done.

In your relationship, there are a few things that just don't seem to capture your attention. Out of a spirit of love, you will get through the hard stuff. It won't be glamorous but so worthwhile when it's over.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Family can take a lot out of you when they are visiting far longer than you would have liked. You are ready for your me-time and alone time with your sweetie.

You may have the time of your life visiting with parents, but there's no guilt in longing for your personal space so you can return to normal and have your routine back. Look forward to it. It will arrive soon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Staying out of other people's conversations can be difficult, but right now, what you say could end up backfiring on you if you're not careful.

There can be a lot of things coming up that reveal tidbits of unexpected details and misinformation.

This is a time when 'the less you know' is actually better for you and your love life. Remember: silence is golden.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When money is tight and you have a lot of time on your hands you have to get creative.

Plan a picnic in your own back yard for some romantic ambiance. Write short, loving notes and leave them around the house instead of buying a gift card.

You can do small things that really bring your relationship to a place where you feel connected without spending a lot. It's love. It's supposed to be free.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Some people give up parts of themselves to please other people, but for you, being who you are is so important.

You may be at a crossroads where you can no longer deny the truth of your interests, personality and character. If someone you care about can't handle it, this could be your ultimate deal breaker.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you are a natural mystery, and that's part of what makes you so intriguing.

You don't have to catch up a new person with all the events of your past. Let them get to know you for who you are now, and let what is in your history come out as needed.

