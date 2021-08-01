Your daily horoscope for August 2, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Leo. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus where it is exalted until 3:47 a.m. EST, then it will enter Gemini.

The Moon in Gemini is curious, busy, and social.

If your birthday is on August 2:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You are a free-spirited zodiac sign who loves to communicate your thoughts and ideas. You love to learn and grow.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include American novelist James Baldwin and American film director Wes Craven.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, August 02, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Conversation flows easily for you as the Moon enters Gemini. You are adaptable and fun-loving.

Your mind is wide open for fresh ideas and insight. This is the perfect day to indulge yourself in sci-fi movies, a trip around around the neighborhood, or to spend a cozy dinner at home with family.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you may be tempted to stop by the nearest car dealership to check out a vehicle for yourself. With the moon in Gemini, your sites are on luxury.

It's the perfect day for going out to the bookstore and purchasing yourself a notebook leather binding. Or if you prefer to shop at home, scan the latest apps to use on your phone or computer.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is the time for you to take your personal life seriously, and to tend to your personal grooming and beauty routines.

With the Moon entering your sign, its time to go out shopping for cosmetics and fashion pieces that spruce up your wardrobe so you're looking sharp at the start of the week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's one thing to be curious about what others are doing, but try to resist lurking the social media of friends to prove themselves to be more like enemies.

The only thing you'll do is bother yourself and read too far into what they write. Instead, focus on your happiness. Truth be told, there's a reason negative people are no longer in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's been a while since you've really allowed yourself to spend time with a friend doing much of nothing.

Why not order some pizza, and plan a Netflix binge of your favorite shows? It can be fun to catch up on the latest celebrity gossip while sipping your favorite drinks letting the day go by without a care in the world.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What a busy day you will have multitasking and accomplishing quite a bit at the start of the week.

There will be many irons in the fire that you will barely get past lunch without realizing how quickly time flies.

Be sure to schedule time for yourself as the minutes become owned by all that you need to complete before the end of the day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Try not to overthink things. Libra, you have been avoiding the news and trying not to get overly consumed by negative media, but even you may not be able to stay distant for too long.

An event can have you realizing that life is too short to not be in the know.

Censor what you read by time and aim for quality when it comes to the type of information you choose to digest daily.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What you thought had been put to rest may have another life in it and show back up on your radar.

From a rumor that you thought had be resolved to gripes by team members who still feel like they have not been heard, you could be caught in the middle.

You may be the listener of many, and the secret keeper to some. When you go home, leave the stress at the door and keep your sacred space separate.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Business partnerships and relationships can be tense right now.

You are in the middle of solving some serious problems, but not everything is time sensitive, and you should not treat it as such.

Rushing things can lead to errors, so try to stay on top of your work, but be practical when it comes to timelines.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon starts the week in your house of health and work, and you are going to feel the effects strongly.

You are one busy person today, and you should keep an eye on your health and routines.

You may want to be extra careful not to let your guards down during the increase of the pandemic. Stay cautious, and make social distancing a priority this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You have a lot of confusion surrounding your life right now, especially when it comes to romance and love.

A part of you may be entertaining the prospects of romance, but another wants to keep your distance.

Why not find a middle ground between both - friendly, but open to whatever happens should the energy be right? It can be done!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Family and relatives make life a bit complicated at times. There's always something new going on, especially this week.

Stick close to what you know as your family may be needing you more than ever.

You may be met with a slight crisis of events that requires your gentle spirit and a shoulder to cry on.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.