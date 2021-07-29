Your daily horoscope for July 30, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

The Sun is in the sign of Leo, and the Moon will spend the day in Aries entering Taurus.

Mars is now in the zodiac sign of Leo.

If your birthday is on July 30, 2021:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You are practical but romantic. You love surprises and enjoy giving things to people you love.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include Austrian-American actor and 38th Governor of the state of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger and American industrialist, Henry Ford.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This is your chance to make up for any hefty spending you've done over the last few days.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus bringing focus to your sector of money. So, put it down in writing: "Aries must save" because you just might be able to pocket a little bit more than you realize, and that is a good thing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You don't have to work harder, you need to work smarter, and learning how to do that is important.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus bringing focus to your sector of personal development. It may seem to not make much sense right now, but slowing down to gain some new wisdom is going to help you improve.

Hire a mentor or work with someone that you know has been where you want to be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Reliable people are hard to find, and when you have a few key persons you can depend on in your corner, that's when you feel most confident.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus bringing focus to your sector of friendships.

And, you'll be able to spot that ride-or-die person in your circle without hesitation. Let them know you also have their back whenever they are in need.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have been working really hard to make it in this world. And, even though you are still striving fo more, your gains will start to show up in monetary aways.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus bringing focus to your sector of career and social status.

This is the perfect time to ask for a raise or to look at promotions that you're eligible for at a job. Expect to have lots of positive recognition for your hard work soon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There's no school like the school of hard knocks. You get a few bumps along the way, but these are lessons for life.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus bringing focus to your sector of higher learning. Study the way the world works, Leo. Use it for your wisdom and keep being observant. You see what you need at the right time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes the universe opens and things fall like manna from the sky.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus bringing focus to your sector of shared resources.

You're going to be flooded with gifts that come from all sorts of places. They may not be money, but the gifts of time, quality conversation and love are all there for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Embrace big and small things that you love in your life. They are there to bring you joy and happiness. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus bringing focus to your passion sector.

Your heart is going to feel like it may explode with all the happiness you feel at any given turn. See the silver lining behind the clouds. Even during a dark time you will see the light.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Who do you want to be, Scorpio, especially in your relationships? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus bringing focus to your sector of identity.

From buying new clothes to changing your color and hairstyle, you're at a place in time where you want things to grow and change - yesterday. And to attract those people into your life, you need to change first.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus bringing focus to your sector of work, and you need to do your due diligence every single time. You may be inclined to think that because other people trust the person you want to see that it should be OK. But maybe not. Remain safe.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus bringing focus to your sector of passion, and what is that without purpose, Capricorn.

You need to dig down deep into your soul to figure out what it is that will get you jumping out of bed each morning excited about your day.

Don't settle for what you know you don't absolutely love (forever).You may have to do certain things now, but later - change.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you love it when you can just curl up on the sofa and relax, and that's exactly the type of thing you ought to do during the next few days.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus bringing focus to your sector of home. Plan to put on your comfy clothes and lounge on the couch with your favorite take out. The day was made for relaxation.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You become quite the chatter box today, and you speak straight from the heart when needed.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus bringing focus to your sector of communication. And it's all about clarity, clarifying and asking great questions.

Be the listener of the group and chime in when it's right, but not to take over the entire conversation. People listen with their eyes as much as they do with their ears. So, don't forget to read the room.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.