Your daily horoscope for July 28, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

The Sun is in the sign of Leo, and the Moon will spend the day in Pisces entering Aries.

The Moon in Aries is agitated, spontaneous and impulsive. Spending can be problematic. Try not to buy things you feel you need, but may regret later.

Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius on Wednesday bringing luck and good fortune to friendships and social networks.

If your birthday is on July 28, 2021:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You are an incredibly hard worker and you are motivated by results more than money.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include American rapper and songwriter Soulja Boy and American actress/producer Lori Loughlin.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are going to love the day, and even though you may feel slightly agitated at times, there's still a lot of good things in store for you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of self and identity. So, grab a hot coffee and prepare to slay the rest of the week. Whatever you need to plan to get things together to do well at work and home, set it up. You'll need it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You aren't one to be crossed, although it appears someone may try you without realizing who they are messing with.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of hidden enemies. And this level of audacity can have you questioning everything you've ever been taught about minding your manners.

You will have to be openly honest about what you think. Any, someone is attempting to bring you down. While you may not like confrontation, today, you may feel that it's more than necessary.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are taking charge of everything for the next few days. From deciding where to go eat to what to order on the menu, you're a bit bossier than usual.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of friendships. And, this can have you coming across overly assertive and even impulsive. You can taper it down a bit, but be careful not to let that desire to do things now take over your spending habits, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's amazing what a difference a day can bring. You may go from being quietly in the background to suddenly soaring to the front of conversation at work or even at home.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of career and social status. So, prepare to find yourself as the center of attention with your boss and others in leadership.

This is a great day for showing all that you can do, and having plenty of energy to spare.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Have to earn your CEUS or get a quick one-day course out of the way, then knock out your studying and get it done with success the next few days.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of higher learning, and this emphasizes small and quick educational wins. Get what you need done.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A sudden gain can also turn into a loss if not managed well.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of shared resources.

And you may have lost something as soon as you were given it. If you have to lend items out with the expectation of getting it back, be mindful that you may not.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You might be less inclined to stick with what it is that you promise to do today.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of commitments.And this can foster impulsive yes saying and making plans.

It's not a good day for deciding that you want to volunteer. Stick with what things bring you more money.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You will have a busy day today, but it will be easy to get bored if you do the same thing over and over agin.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of daily duties. So short and quick fixes to your projects are in the works.

If you enjoy doing things with your hands, today is perfect for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If you're ready to get that new tattoo you've drawn out and planned, then the next few days. may drive you to do it.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of creativity.

And you might catch yourself going for a drive and suddenly stopping at the nearest shop to get some ink.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A little bit of arguing around could take place today. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of home and the family. '

And this could foster disagreements between older and younger siblings or between parents who feel like they are tired of being cooped inside.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You know what you want when you see it, it's just that it can take you a very long time to figure that out.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of communication. So, when you're invited to go talk to someone about business, you may also be caught up in other conversation that feels misleading of your time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be careful with your spending habits, and if you can avoid it, don't go online shopping. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of money.

This is when you're most vulnerable for spending your money, so give yourself a budget or find other ways to work the financials out.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.