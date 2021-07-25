Your daily horoscope for July 26, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

On Monday, the Sun is in the sign of Leo, and the Moon will spend a full day in Pisces.

The Moon in Pisces bings spiritual energy to the day, but we may not feel like we have time to indulge ourselves in psychic discoveries due to the Moon in opposition to Venus in practical Virgo.

If your birthday is on July 26, 2021:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You have a quiet personality but a lot of presence. People notice you without you having to say much to get their attention.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include American singer and songwriter Mick Jagger and American actress Sandra Bullock.

Zodiac signs Leos are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When you can see it in your mind and truly feel it with your heart, that's when manifestation starts to bring what you need into your life.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of spirituality.

And you are so ready for change, but there are still a few lessons you need to learn before you're truly ready for what happens next.

Consider your lack of faith more of a stepping stone or building block to greater things to come.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Life hands you a curve ball, and you did not see it coming, Pisces.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of friendships. And you are in a good place to make a few new ones.

It's not easy to make new friends, especially during a pandemic. But, Taurus, it's not impossible.

You may meet someone special in the most unlikely way. And when a bond forms quickly, you can tell that you've found your forever friend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Manage your time, Gemini. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of career and your reputation.

You are taking on so many rules that it can be difficult for you to keep track of them all.

Your big risk is not having answers or questions for people in the know so that they can direct your next steps. To keep yourself in the best light, he sure to prepare in advance before any meetings.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Get a clear vision for your life, Cancer. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of beliefs.

And, you may find that the universe speaks to you and both subtle and blatant ways.

You need to know what it is that you want right now, and if you are the fence, get clarity to avoid wasting yours or anyone else's time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

When someone gets a landslide of money their way they may not know what to do with it, but they also don't want you to tell them what to do with it. You'll be tiptoeing around a subject matter, and boy will it be a stressful time for you Leo.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of shared resources, and we are talking about someone else's good fortune not your own.

You may be trying to help, but they aren't ready for it. You aren't jealous, but being protective? Nope, don't.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

No one wants to feel like they work with a mother or someone who is overly caretaking.

You may be acting a bit more motherly at work than you usually do because you want everyone to be happy and to know that you care.

But while you're trying to bring everyone closer you're actually doing the opposite without realizing. It's OK though. You can work on the approach and make the right changes.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of commitments. So show you are committed, then when others have a need, and ask you for help, be there the way only you can do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Plan to check off items on your to-do list because you are going to find yourself in a busy groove all day.

You love it when life hands you a day that feels balanced in its energy, and the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces making it a work day that's both productive and busy.

The Moon in your solar house of daily duties will have you truly caring about the quality of your work, too. And, it's good for you to be proud of that.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Not everything needs to be 'now'. It's not only good for your body to take a pause but also best for your critical mind and decision-making.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of creativity, so don't stick to something just out of habit.

Because that's how something has always been done doesn't mean you should not suggest a change. If it makes sense then bring it up and explore.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There's a sweet reward for you when you give of yourself to the people in your life.

You are such a kind and charitable partner, friend, and family member that it's hard not to want to show you appreciation when the timing is right.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of home and the family, and yours is going through a trying time right now.

But, there's a spiritual energy that can be felt, and it brings you such a rich experience at this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can be silent, but then you are not promoting the change you claim you want to see in the world.

Right now, you're the activist to the underdog. To those who are under-represented, you feel a strong need to roll up your sleeves and help.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of communication, and it may be the right time to start writing letters to congressman and to your state's representatives to share your thoughts and ideas. You never know what difference you can make until you try.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

To become a frugal person it requires practice. The type of practice that you don't enjoy, but the results will be worth it.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of money, and you have to start creating new routines that bring your awareness up a new level. You may need to change your lifestyle, too.

Anything that can help you to grow in this area of your life is worth trying.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be brave, Pisces. You may not see yourself this way, but there is a warrior side of you waiting to break free.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of identity, and this can be a tough time for you as you recreate yourself.

Ask the universe to give you the courage to make changes you need to make, and to also have the ability to be patient with yourself through the process.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.