3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week Starting July 26, 2021

Three zodiac signs will have a rough week starting July 26, 2021.

For Gemini, Virgo, and Pisces, the week may bring challenges, and there's only one thing to do and that is wait for the negativity to pass.

There's a theme that goes along with this particular week in astrology, and that would be the one where a few of the signs trust nothing.

This lack of trust is going to hurt, because it's in the mind, and sometimes when we get something stuck in our head, we don't release it until it's done as much mental damage as possible.

There's a lot of good in this week, but ironically, some of the better aspects are destined to be re-interpreted by three particular signs of the zodiac.

While Gemini might see danger, even though everything is working out, an other sign might drop into depression simply because they are locked in their personal prison of distrust.

It's the last week of July. We're in Leo. We've got Jupiter in Aquarius starting up again.

We're still feeling the fire of Mars in our decision-making, and honestly, we just want to feel safe and secure. I mean, who doesn't?

Which signs are in for a rough week?

Zodiac signs who will have a rough week starting July 26, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

While there are many influential cosmic transits, presently assisting you with your life and work, there is one aspect that you won't be able to shake this week.

You will be unnerved by this sense of threat; you know it's not 'real' and yet, you won't be able to stop seeing adversity in everything you do.

Your doubt will be at an all-time high, and you may even start fights with friends, simply because this week is making you feel paranoid and filled with distrust. Being that you have Jupiter working on expanding your horizons, what you'll also notice is that your defensiveness has expanded as well.

You're not the ideal friend this week, simply because you can't help but snap at everyone around you. There's a part of you that wants everyone and everything to just 'go away' and if you keep up the rotten attitude, they probably will. Suck it up, buttercup.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

This week should be interesting for you in so much as your confidence will grow, and yet - no one will notice.

You feel as though you're doing all the right things; work is being handled well, your social life is 'meh' but still good enough for you, and you are now, finally, somewhat comfortable in your own body.

That certainly doesn't sound like a 'rough' week to me, but here's where the rough part comes in... once again, as mentioned before, no one is going to notice. As in no one. So, all your efforts will fall on dear ears, as well as all of your attempts to make people notice you.

You'll feel as though you are living in a vacuum, alone, going stir crazy. This is probably due to the hostile Mars energy that's been following you through July. Things are on the mend, however, just try not to take this week too personally.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10):

It's a mixed bag of weirdness for you, in terms of love and relationship, this week. What's about to happen is this: you will feel secure and happy with your relationship.

Everything is going well, and you both trust each other and can foresee a long, fruitful partnership together...until major doubt settles in, and with it, it's buddy, paranoia.

Not cool, bro. You're going to do the Pisces thing, meaning, you're going to overthink things. There you are, sitting pretty in a good relationship with basically very little to worry about, and yet - boom, there you go - searching for trouble.

And you know what they say. If you seek trouble, you will find it. And find it you will if you don't keep a lid on all of that ruminating.

You're going to have to learn to trust situations that are actually working well for you. There's an expression that explains your week, very neatly: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.