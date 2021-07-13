3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Over An Ex During The Venus Mars Conjunction, July 14-July 27, 2021

It's not every day that the universe gives you a hand when it comes to getting over an ex. Sure, you get some help when it comes to finding love, but something that allows you to release the wounds of the heart is another thing. And that's what Mars and Venus does for the next two weeks while they transit the zodiac sign of Leo.

Three zodiac signs will finally get over an ex this month thanks to Venus and Mars.

For Aries, Taurus, and Leo, there's a specific astrological reason why.

Interesting fact: During this week, starting on July 14 and ending on the 27th, we're actually going to be able to see both Venus and Mars in the sky - with the magical sliver of a crescent Moon to balance out this cosmically awesome picture.

So, essentially, this astonishing transit is a triple conjuncture consisting of the Crescent Moon, the Evening Star (Venus) and the Red Planet (Mars.)

During this time period, something big can happen for three zodiac signs - they finally get over an ex.

Why would such a celestial event help heal the wounds of the heart?

Think about it: Mars, the fiery planet of aggression and war, meets up with Venus, the mysterious planet of love and beauty - sounds like one of those odd matches made in heaven, and yet the effect these planetary shifts have on us is profound.

These are the days where we duke it out with love - which basically means this is where we get over the people who hurt us, as in - the people we once loved who no longer exist in our lives as positive forces.

They say this is a good transit for our love lives, but I think it's more about how good it is for us, as individuals, as we deal with our lives when we can't get over someone.

There are several 'click' moments ahead for certain signs, and by 'click' moments, I mean moments in time when we recognize that the person who held so much power and sway over us, emotionally, is now a part of what we will fondly know forever more as...the past.

Which signs are about to finally get over an ex during the Venus Mars conjunction?

Zodiac signs who get over an ex during the Venus Mars conjunction starting July 14 to July 27, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Hello, hard-headed Aries. What you probably haven't noticed is that during these last few days (or possibly weeks) your head has been filled with a rare condition called 'peace of mind.' You hadn't bargained on this, because you are so much more used to nonstop thoughts on your ex...and yet, something snapped, didn't it?

It's as if you just...stopped thinking of them. It happened; that 'click' moment when you realize you can think of something other than the pain of this past relationship and all the ways you're going to exact your vengeance. Suddenly, thanks to the Venus Mars conjunction, you don't care about them anymore.

Ex who? In fact, this kind of peaceful feeling may disturb you, and you'll ask yourself, "Why don't I care anymore? Shouldn't I be planning my ultimate and most dastardly revenge?

Shouldn't I be stalking them online? What's happening to me!?" These questions will fizzle out as you come to realize that - holy smokes - you really are over 'that person' who will remain nameless and meaningless until the end of time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What you will come to realize, this week, Taurus, is that life is worth living and that peace and mental balance has so much more value than suffering over some invisible past and all the pain its memory brings.

You've been faking it for a while, telling yourself that it's best to stay cold and not let anyone into your heart; people must earn trust from now on. But now, you want that connection.

You've been way too attached to someone you don't even speak with anymore, someone who hurt you terribly simply because you gave them the best of you. All the pain and heartbreak you've been carrying around - it's given you nothing but isolation and loneliness.

You're a lover, not a fighter, Taurus - and thanks to the Venus Mars conjunction, you will come to know that you can love again. And in your case, whoever had such a hold on your spirit - they've let you go - now it's time to let them go.

You know it's true; you know being attached to this person is only going to ruin you, and it is this realization that will finally snap you out of the trance you've been in. Welcome back to the world, Taurus - Love's been waiting for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Let's understand something before we go on: This transit, Venus Mars conjunction? It happens in Leo.

So let's do the math... we have the planet of Love and Connection meeting up the planet of Determination and Fearlessness, all taking place in Leo, the zodiacal sign that represents Courage, Light and Positivity.

That's some equation, and the you know what you get out of this, Leo? You get clarity and hope. It will be during this time that you release all ties to someone in your life that no longer belongs in your life, at all.

An ex - a person whom you loved, who loved you - until they loved you no longer. And when they loved you no longer, all you did was love them more...and it damned well nearly crushed you.

Today, you have perspective; You can see what went wrong, but more important: you can see that there is no reason to revisit this pain-filled past.

This is your 'click' moment, and it will register to you as a clearheaded need to self-preserve. That's a fancy way of saying you are ready to walk away from this old love so that you may open yourself to the new and wondrous experiences that await you. Praise be.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.