3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have a Great Week Starting July 26, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a great week starting on July 26th, 2021 have many reasons to thank astrology for their favor.

As we wind down towards the end of July 2021, we can also take stock in the fact that we're over the hump; the rest of the month is Easy Street.

The week of July 26th starts with the Sun in the zodiac sign of Leo, and for Taurus, Leo and Libra, great things come their way.

All major 'flare ups' happened during the first three weeks, and this last week, for some, may prove to be quite positive and promising.

We're in Leo Season now, which always expands on what good there is, even if our egos become a little 'expanded' as well.

It's OK - ego is there for a reason, and believe it or not, it's about survival. The ego is there to protect us, to keep us keen and alert.

It's when we take it out of hand that it becomes a problem.

But, the problems are not going to overwhelm us this week, in fact, they will be somewhat non-existent for these three zodiac signs...

Zodiac signs who will have a great week starting July 26, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is the week where you need to trust your gut and go with it.

This is mainly about love and getting to know someone better, which means your trust issues will arise and you will have to figure out what to do: sink or swim.

If sink means back-off and release the need to further connect with this person of interest, then the advice here would be to swim.

The universe is on your side, Taurus, when it comes to love and trust.

It's about time you gave yourself over to a little vulnerability; yes, it's scary, but as we all know, there is no way to experience love without the risk of heartache that comes along with it.

It's just a risk, but it might very well be the one worth taking. Take a chance and make it a great week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It is your season now, and you must admit: you're feeling it.

And while you do like to feel the positivity of the moment, you'd be smart to pay attention to some other things in your life, such as work, or career.

What's great about this week is that you have this opportunity coming and you'd be advised to take it.

It's the kind of thing that will grow exponentially, and if you get on board now, you'll be in great shape later on.

Sounds like an investment, but the stars say it's more...there's a push here to spend money, to buy yourself something awesome and perhaps a little ridiculous.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Spending money, it seems, will make you money, Leo. Are you willing to jump in and invest? The stars say, "DO IT." After all, who can say no to a big pay off?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Jupiter is your friend, Libra. Did you know that? Well, you do now, and its influence is coming in to clean up whatever might have been left over from a previous week of emotional overload.

You've just freed yourself - could be from a lover, a partner, a friend - even a work situation.

You LOVE the freedom; you thrive on this wondrous feeling of being independent, but along with your freedom battle came a few gnarly loose ends, and those are exactly what's going to be cleared away this week.

Your great week comes as a result of finally ending, for all intents of purpose, whatever ties you had to this person or situation, permanently.

Jupiter expands your horizons and gets you what you need on the 28th - Stay sweet, Libra!

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.