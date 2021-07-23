Love Horoscope For Saturday, July 24, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 24, 2021.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo.

Leo season vitality to passion and romance.

The Moon is in Aquarius inviting innovation in love but also giving support to people who date by meeting others on the internet.

Love is practical while Venus is in the sign of Virgo.

There's a lot to think about on Saturday when the Moon conjuncts with Saturn in Aquarius.

What will day the bring for your zodiac sign on Saturday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love is worth the effort, Aries, but only you can decide when you've done more than your fair share. You are such a proud person at times, and you really do want someone who gives back as much as they take.

So, when you see your relationship not hit at least 50/50 effort, it makes you wonder is it really worth fighting for? The only person who can answer that question is you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your desire for peace, tranquility and the simple pleasures of life grow exponentially today, and you may start to compare your life with what you see others having.

There really is no comparison though, Taurus. What you see on the outside may be nothing more than an impression. When you find yourself battling the green-eyes monster, remember to return your attention back to yourself, and find a way to get what you want in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Someone is missing you, and a lot can go on in a day, so when you are suddenly bombarded by text messages from your sweetie you may wonder what is going on?

Sometimes people just miss you, and even though you don't really like it when someone acts so clingy, it could be nice for you to put yourself in their shoes to figure out what caused the loneliness at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's so nice when you are part of a supportive team. Of course, no relationship is perfect, but you're working hard to make things happen, and it's just nice to know that you have someone there by yourself.

It's such a welcomed change from what you had experienced in other relationships. Things will keep going well, and soon your humble beginning will become an even stronger future because of your love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Trust your instincts, Leo, and remember that you are the one that needs to be happy. You can put your own needs and wants aside for the sake of your relationship, but this eventually will lead to resentment and unhappiness.

You're still trying to figure things out before you leave the relationship all together. For now, you have a lot to think over and it will be tough when you care so much, but it's not working the way you planned.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are still letting the past hold you back, Virgo. You keep remembering what happened before, and the guilt is super stressful for you. This cannot continue.

You have to forgive yourself eventually because you are human and sometimes love doesn't work out, and it is a disappointment for everyone.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A circle of good friends can be better than one love.

You have a lot of support in your life. Despite the fact that you're single or not receiving all that you need in your relationship, your friends are there to lift your spirit.

They will give you all the love and encouragement you need. Be sure to connect with them as much as you can today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Work and career continue to preoccupy most of your time. Romance is still on the back burner, but the idea that you could have the person of your dreams in your life fuels your ambitions.

You may not even know who that person is, but your generous nature and dreamy side has you feeling good about the future, and it doesn't hurt that your professional life is growing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are still on the fence when it comes to what you ought to believe in love. You have put your heart out on the line a few times, and each time it's returned to you a bit more tattered than before.

You aren't afraid of getting hurt as much as you are about losing this spark of hope in humanity. This is a tough season of love for you, Sagittarius, and there is still so much left to learn.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Someone in your life is going to get a visit with luck and they may be coming into money.

This is nothing to be jealous about. In fact, they good fortune is yours, too. There's a blessing coming your way, and it could be from other people.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love come once in a life time, and you've lived so many of them in the name of love that you are starting to lose count.

You may have a new person walking into your life and causing you to feel so many emotions you thought were no longer available to you. This is a beautiful time for romance, Aquarius, and if you meet someone you really like, you may be willing to risk everything again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Choose someone that encourages you to take good care of your health.

Sometimes you allow bad habits to creep into your life when you start a new relationship, but this time, Pisces stand firm. Don't let your desire to please someone cause you to displease yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.