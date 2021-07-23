Your daily horoscope for July 24, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

The Moon will spend the day in the sign of Aquarius, and although the full moon was yesterday, the intensity of it can still be felt.

The Moon will conjunct Saturn bringing feelings of unhappiness and a need to put life into order, particular areas involving friendship and humanitarian efforts.

If your birthday is on July 24, 2021:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You are vivacious and sometimes loud in your expression of ideas. You do not mind making waves if you feel it is needed to bring attention to a cause.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include American singer/songwriter and actress Jennifer Lopez and American aviator Amelia Earnhart.

Zodiac signs most compatible with Leo include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be learning that people do not always come through, but not because they won't, but because life gets so busy that the time isn't there even if they tried.

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your solar house of friendships, and it brings some restrictions to your relationships. If you find yourself getting one voice mail after another, don't get angry.

The absence of what you think you need will give you the courage to learn to depend on yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have to work hard but you also need to be seen. You have been shy to let others know that you're doing a great job and putting in a lot of time in your projects.

But the squeaky wheel gets the grease, and that means you have to be vocal.

Now, that the Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your solar house of career, this is a serious time in your life. Be prudent, especially if you want recognition for your work.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What do you really need to know? Perhaps, it will come to you in a way that you don't expect, but it will not be the easiest path.

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your solar house of education, and you can say that the school of hard knocks is officially open.

You learn by doing, but don't expect too much hand-holding. That's a luxury the world won't be able to accommodate. You have to be self-taught and nearly standing on your own.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Take a break, crab. The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your solar house of other people's work. You ht a wall, and suddenly everything you try to do meets with another dead end.

When the stars refuse to align and it's one hardship after another, take the hint Cancer. You need to stop pushing and let yourself focus on something else.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Think really hard before you commit to something you're unsure of, Leo.

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your solar house of commitments.

Your ego is on the line, and a part of you may want to do the work because you think it will lead to something for you.

But, this may not be the case, and you have to be honest when it comes to spending your time on things. If you don't feel something in your heart, it may be best to say another time, and take a raincheck for later.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What are you focusing on the most, Virgo? The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your solar house of daily duties, and not everything deserves your time and attention.

Since you take so much seriously whenever you have been given a job to do, this one may be more burdensome than it is worth.

You may still try to do it, but suddenly something happens and the meeting gets cancelled or you get an out in a different way Be sure to take it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The love department may feel as though the well ran dry. You aren't getting the phone calls, text messages or interest that you are used to receiving.

And, it might not be that you did something wrong, but that the Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your solar house of romance.

Life is too short to sit back and wait for the time to pass on its own. You may learn to rise to the occasion, and to do so in the name of love or potential romance.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What seemed to be a warm place may feel frosty and cold emotionally. Maybe someone has overstayed their welcome, and you love them but you're ready to see them go. The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your solar house of home.

And home is truly where you want to be, but right now, you're feeling as though your space has been encroached on. You want more privacy and space, and although you may not get all that you need today, people eventually return so that life can get back to normal.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If you're waiting for an email or approval to come in, expect delays. It may take a little while longer to get the answer you seek.

It's not a day where you get to know much of anything. Despite how much you want it. Straight forward and no mincing of words - that's the type of talk you need today.

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your solar house of conversations, and today it can feel as though you have to work extra hard to get people to open up or to be transparent about matters.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Be frugal and remember that a penny saved is a penny earned. The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your solar house of money. And even though you are counting your blessings be certain to count your dollars and not spend more than what you have.

The resources may feel as though they have stalled, but only for a while. Finances can get better soon, but don't create debt by depending on credit cards in the meantime.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You earn your way to the top, Aquarius. The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your solar house of personal development, and it will feel like there are no short cuts or help afforded to you.

It's a lonely climb to success when you get to a certain level, but in addition to you experiencing things that others have not by virtue of your tenacity, you will also mature so that you can keep what you have earned by your hard work.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

They are what they are, and when the red flags start to wave in your direction, accept it. The Moon conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your solar house of enemies.

And you may feel stunned and a bit in disbelief that the situation is so clear as day. How you missed it before, you may never know. But, right now, you have to recognize the signs and make decisions accordingly.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.