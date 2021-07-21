Your daily horoscope for July 22, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

The Sun leaves the zodiac sign of Cancer and the start of Leo season begins in the morning at 10:18 a.m.

Leo rules the house of passion, pleasure, a person's spouse. The Sun rules the sign of Leo, and this is where it expresses itself in courageous ways.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Capricorn. It's a great day for work and getting important tasks done.

If your birthday is on July 22, 2021:

You are on the custp of a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon and a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You are bold bu also introverted at times. You can be difficult to understand and slightly irritable when you need your space.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday include American singer/songwriter and actress Selena Gomez and American comedian David Spade.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You love a good time, Aries, and now it's time for you to enjoy yourself, The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of passion and creativity.

Being here for the next month is where you start to shine brightly. You stand out from the crowd, so relish in the good favor. It's yours to take advantage of. So, embrace.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are quite the family-oriented person, so when the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of home and the family, you feel right at home.

Maybe plan out that long-awaited family reunion. Get together with your relatives for a Sunday picnic. Whatever you do, make your visits cozy and not relaxing. You'll love to unwind with the people you love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is the time for you to really come out from hiding and say what you're really feeing. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of communication.

And, you aren't abrasive, but you are bold and big with your message. You're not shy, Gemini, and everyone knows it by the way you carry yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Put on a little extra shine in your world. Polish your valuables. Give things a finishing touch, and make it all look super pretty.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of money and personal property, and it encourages you to take things out and put them on display so you can enjoy them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The doors swing open for you, Leo, and you'll be waltzing through this month in style. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of identity.

Fix yourself up. Give yourself an entire makeover. It's your birthday month, so don't hold back or keep yourself from being your best version of self.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's a good day when you can see people for who they are, Virgo. It gets out of the way doubts or questions about who you can trust and who you cannot.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of hidden enemies. And with this clarity at hand, you're able to make smart decisions. You may not have all that you need to make choices right now, but you do have answers and that is a good start.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A day in the sand or a warm beach, and if you can't have that, maybe a park or some place enjoyable with good company.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of friendships. This is a great time for you to embrace the spirit of companionship. You're not mean to be alone, Libra. Look for any opportunity that you can get.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's high time people noticed all the hard work and effort you put into so many things. You have been pulling in long hours and doing overtime, and now it's pay day for you.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of career and social status. A raise or some sort of compensation can be coming your way. You might not realize how appreciated you are, but the folks who depend on you know.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You love to share what you gain in knowledge, and you are comfortable playing the role of the teacher. You are open and transparent, able to share what you have recently acquires.

Why? The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of higher learning. There is so much left for you to enjoy in life, don't hid behind the screen or keep yourself from growing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

As if it were magic that one thing you needed would suddenly appear. It could be almost fated, and you'll feel as though the universe realized that you were sincere when you asked wholeheartedly for something you wanted.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of shared resources, and your gifts or treasures can come from a source other than your own hard work. A gift is a gift, Capricorn. Don't look into too deeply. Just appreciate what you have.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are all in, and you have decided to jump in with both feet and claim your stake in what it is that you need.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of commitment, and you may be thinking more and more about the meaning of this word, and how you'd like to play it out in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have to take certain things seriously, and your overall mind and body wellness is one of them.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of health. Make it a point to invest in yourself throughout the day. Whatever you do, don't put yourself last.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.