3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have The Worst Love Life During Leo Season, July 22 To August 22, 2021

Three zodiac signs will have the worst love life during Leo season starting July 22, 2021. And, romance can be nonexistant for a variety of reasons, according to astrology. ​

Leo season begins on July 22 and lasts through August 22nd, and so for 30-days three horoscopes will have to hang in there.

The good news is that their focus might not be on love for about a month.

Instead, other areas of their life will be soaring, and overall that balances out the negative energy that is experienced during the Sun in Leo solar transit.

There are several factors that come into play whenever a new solar season starts. Astrologers look to ruling planets, Venus, and Mars. Then of course, we have to also consider what Saturn is doing.

Saturn has a pesky habit of removing a person's fun because hard work is needed. And, we can't focus on career, work, and family when our hearts are in overdrive with love.

So, who are going to be the most unfortunate zodiac signs of all when it comes to all twelve horoscopes in astrology?

Cancer, Virgo, and Scorpio, sad to say the next month is going to be quite a grind, but in the end your pockets will be fuller, your home in order, and perhaps sacrificing love in the name of progress makes the worst love life during Leo season worth while.

Zodiac signs who will have the worst love life during Leo season starting on July 22, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Leo season will seem to start off fine enough. You're open to a summer fling or two, but there are also the more permanent things in life that you want to invest your time into.

As an introverted person, you need a solid reason to put yourself out there with all your energy, and perhaps, you won't find that readily coming through.

The Sun in Leo brings you big returns on any time and work investments you've made in your life over the last year and during your birthday month.

Saturn in your eight solar house of secrets doesn't help matters much at all. You'll be feeling the need to dig in to your own life before being out there for the world to see.

These are the reasons why your Leo season will bring out the worst love life you've experienced ever — you'll be working a lot more than usual.

The Sun in Leo will activate your solar house of possessions, and you do love a pretty home with lots of things that shine and look pretty. You might have let your home go during the pandemic. Working remotely could have made it too easy to succumb to wearing pjs all day or letting other things go.

So, now that you're ready for love, (sort of), you're going to realize that all that cozy stuff you've become attached to is not for dating. You need a new wardrobe, and a new beauty routine, and you'll have lots of things that need to be donated, too.

No, Cancer, the reason you won't be having a hay day in the dating world aka, worst love life ever... is because you're putting first things first.

Priorities are numero uno in your book this month, and then, once you feel like you've got all your ducks in a row, then you'll be ready for love. But, right now, you're much too practical for throwing all your energy into romance, love and situations that may go nowhere anyway.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You'd think that with Venus in Virgo - your sign this month that would equate to a great love life during Leo season, but quite the contrary, Virgo. You've got a lot going on, and it just feels as through things may become slightly difficult for you. Let's call things 'happy challenges'.

For starters, the Sun in Leo opens the gateway to your undoing, and things involving spirituality, the esoteric, and hidden enemies.

Yes, you might have burned a few bridges here and there last month, and now you have to do damage control this month. It is what it is, Virgo, but you've got this.

With Mercury in your sign, you're going to learn through the school of hard knocks why it is so important to stop being nitpicky with others and be a bit more critical of your own things.

It's not that you were wrong, but being right too often (and voicing it) comes with a cost. And, that is the price you're going to pay during Leo season.

Leo season's love forecast for you is not lookin good, but once this month is behind you, things will be much better in the love department.

In fact, all of this tension and revamping of situations that play out during Leo season will not only take time and energy away from a love life, but it will also command you to look at your health.

The Full Moon takes place the day after Leo season begins, and this big energy release come through in your solar house of health, the sixth house that you rule.

Saturn is sitting pretty in your house of health as well, and this makes you feel like life is a whole lot of work and little time for much of anything else - particularly love.

So, Virgo, the main reason why your love life will be the worst during Leo seaon is really laying the foundation for when it's your birthday month.

So, to be reason be sure not to procrastinate (of course, you won't.. .that's not your style). But in the meantime, take rainchecks for dates that you want now, but know it's better to have later.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There are quite a few reasons why your love life will be the worst during Leo season, and that is because the Sun in Leo brings you a lot of attention at work.

You'll be on the radar with your boss, your supervisors and this could be leading to a promotion with power, position, and a corner office or remote work with a serious raise.

You were made for love, but even more than love you are a money sign.

You were designed by nature of your sign to inherit trust and to build relationships, so you'll be challening these innate gifts toward profesional relationships instead of romantic onnces, and that for you is a win, a worthy sacrifice of love and romance.

Sacrific is actually your middle name right now. Saturn, the planet of structure is in Aquarius, your sector of home and family.

Saturn is making you realize how important it is to have money in the bank so that you can have the home you want and to care for your family.

You feel squeezed like a tube of toothpaste with all the pressure to get this right, and for that reason the last thing on your mind is love.

In fact, Leo season may give you plenty of reasons to put love on the backburner, so that you can focus all your energy on success at your job.

Besides, you already know that once you are confident your money and financial needs are met, your heart is free.

And less stress for you gives you all that you need to focus on passion. So, despite the next 30-days pulling you away from love to handle work-related matters, for you, this is a win.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.