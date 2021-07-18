Love Horoscope For Monday, July 19, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 19, 2021.

Venus and Mars aren't the only influencers in our lives on Monday.

A tiny asteroid named Juno gets activated after the Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Scorpio to enter Sagittarius.

Juno, like Venus, brings intense feelings about marriage and love.

Some astrologers say that when Juno is activated in a chart people meet their soulmate or decide to get married with a person who they will be with forever.

What will day the bring for your zodiac sign on Monday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon will soon approach Juno in Sagittarius, and this brings a lot of desire for new things in your love life.

You're ready for adventure, Aries, and you long for a partner who can match your energy levels.

Right now, this seems impossible to find, but don't give up. You may be surprised at how easy it is to get what you want when you are patient.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Juno in Sagittarius will connect with the Moon later in the day, and for you, this can stir curiosity about what your partner brings to the table.

You don't mind being the one who provides, but you would like to see that your significant other enhances your life in some way too.

For you, that could be the ability to exercise a high level of discretion. You want to know that your secrets are safe, should you decide to tell them

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Juno gets activated later this evening, and while it is Sagittarius you may feel a bit judgmental about your relationship partner or even about who you would like to date if you are single.

It's not like you to settle fo anything less than you deserve, so if you've been second guessing a relationship, you may decide not to drop your standards in order to not be alone.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Juno is in your solar house of health and habits, and this time, when it comes to love you want someone who will be like you or at least help you to be the best version of yourself.

The idea of having a partner in life who is not your best friend could become a deal breaker. And, the next few days, evaluating your healthiest relationships (or not) may feel like a full job, mentally.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Juno in Sagittarius brings a strong desire to experience all the romance and playfulness that your heart can handle.

There are times when you just want to snuggle up on the couch or hold hands with someone you love.

You may not say it too often, but for you, this is the stuff that relationships are made of, and if you can't have that with your partner, you are going to ask 'why are we together?'

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Someone who fits in with your family and who can get along with your parents is what you long for. With Juno in Sagittarius speaking to the Moon, the desire for connectedness among relatives with a person you love grows.

If you're dating, how a person feels and acts when around parents may be the one thing you need to consider the most as a deciding factor for your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You're always the one who listens, Libra, so when Juno is in your communication sector, it's not surprising that you want to be around a person who is also a good listener.

The need to be heard comes on strongly the next few days, and quality conversation can be the one thing that confirms if someone is the one for you or not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You desire to feel like you're part of something bigger than yourself comes a live with the Moon activating Juno in Sagittarius. You need confirmation that your relationship is working toward a goal.

If things seem to communicate that you're not on the same page, you may start to wonder if your partnership will work or not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sometimes you have to just admit you are needy at times, and Juno in your sign has you realizing that there are certain things in life that you cannot compromise no matter what.

You may come to a place where you realize that your needs really do matter, especially if you've been setting them aside for far too long.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Juno in your enemy sector may bring you to see why certain relationships never worked out.

You have been blaming yourself for why a particular person left and seemed to fall out of love with you, but distance and time can help you to realize that things didn't work out because better is coming for you, and now you are ready.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A friends, and a good one, is worth gold to you, and when Juno in Sagittarius meets with the Moon, you're going to notice who is truly there for you or not.

You need to feel like people are in your corner when you are down and out. A partner who stands beside you is a keeper.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Single? You may meet someone that you did not expect to feel certain things about while at work.

This could be a chance meeting that suddenly evolves into the love of your life. Hold yourself in high regard, and be sure to make your best impression, as it will be long-lasting impression.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.