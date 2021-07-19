Love Horoscope For Tuesday, July 20, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 20, 2021.

The Moon is in the sign of Sagittarius, and Fate of Fortune will enter the ninth solar house, too.

When this astrological symbol transits Sagittarius, things happen by chance and challenge our perspective on life and love.

What will day the bring for your zodiac sign on Tuesday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Don't be overly assertive when it comes to the things that you want.

You may not be aware of someone's situation and their reason for hesitating to follow through on a promise.

Actions and words must match, but these things don't always follow the timeline we expect them to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taking risks and being open minded are not always what you're comfortable with doing.

Right now, weight the pros and cons to what you think might be best for you, but has a red flag waving in your direction.

Don't accept things at face value. Do your due diligence, then decide.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The road to love is not always easy, Gemini.

There may be a few bumps along the way, but a difficult journey does not mean failure.

It could just be that you are learning to be there for each other and to grow with one another rapidly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Be with someone you can do the daily things of life together. You want a person who you can trust to be there to hold your hand through good and bad ties.

So, let the routine of your life test how well you are with each other. Be open to share your needs without worrying how well it will be received.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

When you feel something in your heart, it's a sign that some kind of connection is there, but what will you do with that information, Leo?

You will need to make a decision for yourself as to whether or not you will or can follow through on an emotional impulse. Perhaps you are experience the first signs of love or a short-term crush. Time will help you to figure that out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Family and friends are often a great resource to help you to tell if a person is right for you or not.

You may be overly willing to look beyond the flaws of a potential partner, but relatives are there to protect you and call them out, even if you aren't so sure that they matter. Listen anyway.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Long chats and great conversations are building blocks to a solid foundation for love.

You may be shy or reserved about opening up your heart, but let yourself. It's good to see how you connect with a person mentally and emotionally.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Money can be a difficult subject when you're in a relationship, but you're able to work through your finances more than you had in the past.

This could be a sign that things are progressing nicely and you have found a partnership that you can depend on and work with.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Trust yourself. Sometimes a little impulsive idea seems to be ill-timed. Follow through with what your thinking can put you in a good place.

You may meet a soulmate or make an intimate connection - and you could find your forever significant other.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Critics and people who have hurt you in the past can also be helpful in your growth. Look for the slightest truth in their lies and see how that can help you to be the best version of yourself that you can be.

You may be surprised by how well you're able to take what was meant to harm you and use it to your advantage.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's a lucky day. Friends bring you an element of happiness and good luck today.

You may find that you draw positive things to yourself naturally, and what you intend or hope to manifest comes to you without much of a struggle.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Hard work pays off, even if you messed up at first.

Everyone makes mistakes, Pisces, and you may not have made the best first impression, but you have an opportunity to do better today.

Don't hide from fear of failure the second time. Jump in with both feet and fix what you didn't get the first time around.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.