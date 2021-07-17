One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 18, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, July 18, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.
The night calls us all when the Moon enters the eight solar house of astrology.
We are thoughtful and creative with the numerology of the day: Life Path 3, the creative.
When the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, it's a good to dig into the tarot for a card reading.
The Moon in Scorpio is a time for revealing secrets and exploring what is involved with the esoteric and the occult.
The tarot for Sunday's Scorpio Moon is the Devil card, which signals watching out for temptation and things that trip you up in life.
What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.
One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Saturday, July 17, 2021:
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed
Rest easy, Aries. Everyone needs to take a break every once in a while. You've been doing such an amazing job at work, and it shows.
You don't have to worry about the timing or waiting. It's all ready for you. Things will come to you when everything has fallen into place. You just need to be ready.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Ace of Wands
What a sharp mind you have. It looks like you were able to relax and let the day roll by without anything disrupting your peace.
This is just the beginning of a wonderful relationship built in trust and grounded in excellence. Keep striving to reach your goals and to rise to a new height in your future.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed
All work and no play can make you feel as though life has nothing fun to look forward to.
You may not like being so focused and driven when you are working, but it's been paying off for you. Now, you need to add some recreational things into your life this week. Go out and have some fun.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Page of Pentacles
Your future looks bright and promising. There are so many reasons to love your life right now, and if you don't see it in real ways, you can feel it if you allow yourself to be hopeful.
From riding in one of the most luxury car sat this time to being with people who truly care about you and want to invest in your future, you've got the right stuff to make it happen.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Page of Wands
You're being overly generous. You were deigned to give more than what is asked of you.
You will miss out on what you need yourself if you're always giving others a chance to go first. This is a time when putting priorities in place also means seeing yourself as important enough to go ahead and leave someone else who isn't trying to help behind.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed
You are being slightly more stubborn than you realize.
Of course, you don't want life to change but you also realize that your situation demands certain things of you, and for that to happen, you must be open and flexible .
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Tower, reversed
Let out a big old sigh of relief. You just missed a problem by a long shot. The problem is no longer there for you to deal with.
The powers that be who are closest to the matter were able to make the situation work out best for everyone. You were spared the drama!
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Eight of Cups
You are feeling things that you cannot put your finger on right now.
You may not understand the why life is so complicated right now, it's an opportunity for you to work hard and smarter and still try to hit your goal.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Ten of Wands
Don't rush things. Avoid making big, swooping promises about what astrology can and cannot do, as you fully learn to embrace the spirit of the universe.
You'll get there soon, Sagittarius. But as you learn more about yourself while studying others who have paved the way, you'll see how it all works out.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Ten of Cups
What an emotional roller coaster this project has been. You have been going through a lot lately, and it's been hard on you emotionally.
Take time to explore your feelings. You can learn about what was going on as you think through the past. This is important to this repeating in the future.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed
The old way of doing things is no longer working and that is why it is important to try something new.
You are learning to stretch your wings and to make it to places you had not before. Don't give up, you're much closer than you have ever been to realizing a dream.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed
There are times to speak and times to keep things to yourself. Sharing is less desirable than being fully transparent.
This is the one time where words can get in the way of progress. Keep secrets to yourself, Pisces, until you're sure you can trust the person you are thinking you'd like to tell them to.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.
