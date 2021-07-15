One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 16, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, July 16, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer. The Moon spends the day in Libra.

Friday's life path number is a 1, the Leader.

Famous 1s include Apple Founder, Steve Jobs and the 1st President of the United States of America, George Washington.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Friday, July 16, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

You are no stranger to adversity, and when life hits you hard, you hit back twice as hard, even if it means through tears and sweat. That's because you're the ram.

Today, life may throw you a curveball, and you'll need to have a get-it-done attitude. You might not feel that you've won all your battles, but the ones you do, will be huge.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

So, you didn't make it. That's completely OK. In life, it's not always about the goal or the dream, but the journey.

While that may seem coy to say and not something you really want to hear right now, you're much stronger as a result of your hard work and efforts.

You'll get it next time, and perhaps, the wait will mean an even better end result - better than you would have gotten this time around.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You get the Magician tarot card, which is the one that you rule, and this is a signal that you aren't here to pretend you are someone that you're not. You are talented, skilled, and you are actually pretty good at multi-tasking, too.

So, Gemini, this is where the rubber meets the road. Be you, and that may mean you aim some of your super charged energy in one singular direction to do what you plan to do today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

You don't mean to be manipulative at times, but you can use feelings to get people to do what you want, in the name of love, and sometimes just because you feel that you know better than they do.

This type of energy is going to backfire on you, Cancer. You know that you're not supposed to use trust in a way that controls others.

Why don't you just let people do their own thing, and if it causes them pain, they will learn. It's going to be way more hurtful to them that you were being manipulative, and that's no way to keep a friendship.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

You got to the end of this journey and then suddenly things did not work out the way you had planned. People failed you. Situations fell short.

Promises got broken, and now you're standing there holding back tears because of all the money, time and energy you wasted. You may not be able to recoup this loss, at least not right now.

But you cannot blame yourself. Don't be too hard on yourself, Leo. You did your best, and there is going to be a reason for this time in your life. You just have to wait to discover what it is.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You do too much, Virgo. You give of yourself all day long, and then, when the day closes you crash. All of your energy is drained from you, and now it's your turn.

You don't always take a break when you know that you ought to, but this time around, you must demand it of yourself. Too many people depend on your high energy, and if you allow yourself to run ragged, you not only let yourself down, but everyone else, too.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

No matter what's going on in your life, you always find a way to treat others with kindness and gentleness.

Although people don't see the softer side of you when you're firm and clear, you still are treating them with the love and respect you feel that they deserve.

You are the embodiment of feminine, birthing energy, Libra. Your acts of kindness give life today.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Strike when the iron is hot, Scorpio. All systems are go, and the door of opportunity is opening for you. Don't stand there with your jaw dropped suddenly doubting yourself.

You aren't an imposter. If any one was meant to seize this moment, it is you, Scorpio. This is your time. Let your ambitious side express itself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Just because you've been asked to take on a leadership role does not mean you are obligated to do it.

Responsibility can feel like a big compliment. Someone is saying that they feel you can handle the role, but do you want to? That is the question to ask yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

How you feel inside matters, Capricorn. It's one thing to have people around you that you can drop by and talk to, but do you know who is trustworthy and who is not?

Your relationships need to be more about love and less about what you can gain. While you're still learning about the someone, pay attention to the subtle signs that reveal the status of their heart, too.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

So, you have to wait, and that is no fun is it, Aquarius?

Life hit the pause button, and now you aren't moving as quickly as you would like, but no need to worry.

Delays don't mean that things will not work out. It's the universe's way of saying, "not now' and that is an act of protection for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Take time for yourself. Step away from the anxiety and noise so you can think and gain clarity.

Things tend to jump in the way, but you have the power to make a choice to do what you need for yourself.

It will require a little bit of sacrifice on your part, but it will be so worth it in the end.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Friday, July 16, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

You are no stranger to adversity, and when life hits you hard, you hit back twice as hard, even if it means through tears and sweat. That's because you're the ram.

Today, life may throw you a curve ball, and you'll need to have a get-it-done attitude. You might not feel that you've won all your battles, but the ones you do, will be huge.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

So, you didn't make it. That's completely OK. In life, it's not always about the goal or the dream, but the journey.

While that may seem coy to say and not something you really want to hear right now, you're much stronger as a result of your hard work and efforts.

You'll get it next time, and perhaps, the wait will mean an even better end result - better than you would have gotten this time around.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You get the Magician tarot card, which is the one that you rule, and this is a signal that you aren't here to pretend you are someone that you're not. You are talented, skilled, and you are actually pretty good at multi-tasking, too.

So, Gemini, this is where the rubber meets the road. Be you, and that may mean you aim some of your super charged energy in one singular direction to do what you plan to do today.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

You don't mean to be manipulative at times, but you can use feelings to get people to do what you want, in the name of love, and sometimes just because you feel that you know better than they do.

This type of energy is going to backfire on you, Cancer. You know that you're not supposed to use trust in a way that controls others.

Why don't you just let people do their own thing, and if it causes them pain, they will learn. It's going to be way more hurtful to them that you were being manipulative, and that's no way to keep a friendship.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

You got to the end of this journey and then suddenly things did not work out the way you had planned. People failed you. Situations fell short.

Promises got broken, and now you're standing there holding back tears because of all the money, time and energy you wasted. You may not be able to recoup this loss, at least not right now.

But you cannot blame yourself. Don't be too hard on yourself, Leo. You did your best, and there is going to be a reason for this time in your life. You just have to wait to discover what it is.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You do too much, Virgo. You give of yourself all day long, and then, when the day closes you crash. All of your energy is drained from you, and now it's your turn.

You don't always take a break when you know that you ought to, but this time around, you must demand it of yourself. Too many people depend on your high energy, and if you allow yourself to run ragged, you not only let yourself down, but everyone else, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

No matter what's going on in your life, you always find a way to treat others with kindness and gentleness.

Although people don't see the softer side of you when you're firm and clear, you still are treating them with the love and respect you feel that they deserve.

You are the embodiment of feminine, birthing energy, Libra. Your acts of kindness give life today.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Strike when the iron is hot, Scorpio. All systems are go, and the door of opportunity is opening for you. Don't stand there with your jaw dropped suddenly doubting yourself.

You aren't an imposter. If any one was meant to seize this moment, it is you, Scorpio. This is your time. Let your ambitious side express itself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Just because you've been asked to take on a leadership role does not mean you are obligated to do it.

Responsibility can feel like a big compliment. Someone is saying that they feel you can handle the role, but do you want to? That is the question to ask yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

How you feel inside matters, Capricorn. It's one thing to have people around you that you can drop by and talk to, but do you know who is trustworthy and who is not?

Your relationships need to be more about love and less about what you can gain. While you're still learning about the someone, pay attention to the subtle signs that reveal the status of their heart, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

So, you have to wait, and that is no fun is it, Aquarius?

Life hit the pause button, and now you aren't moving as quickly as you would like, but no need to worry.

Delays don't mean that things will not work out. It's the universe's way of saying, "not now' and that is an act of protection for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Take time for yourself. Step away from the anxiety and noise so you can think and gain clarity.

Things tend to jump in the way, but you have the power to make a choice to do what you need for yourself.

It will require a little bit of sacrifice on your part, but it will be so worth it in the end.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.