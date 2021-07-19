Your daily horoscope for July 20, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer. The Moon will spend the day transitting the ninth solar house of Sagittarius, which rules adventure, higher learning, and spiritual study.

The Moon will harmonize Saturn which brings challenge to travel and making plans for any upcoming trips.

Mercury in Cancer will sextile Uranus in Taurus, so anticipate news about finances or topics related to agriculture or commerce.

If your birthday is on July 20, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You love nature and appreciate the great outdoors. You enjoy being close to family and prefer intimate settings to party atmospheres.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday include American actress Natalie Wood and American-Australian wife of the late Steve Irwin, Terri Irwin.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Make plans, and think outside of the box.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of adventure, and you have so many opportunities to try something new.

Pick something on your bucket list that you've felt hesitant to try and challenge yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The universe can lend you a hand as it gifts you something of value from a loved one.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of shared resources, and this can be a financial gift you receive through the benefit of a significant other or family member.

What is not given to you directly will get shared. Win-win.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Wear your heart on your sleeve or tell someone you would like to partner up with them.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of commitment.

It's a great time to plan or extend collaboration opportunities or to search for people that you need on your team if you work in a hiring position.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Use your time wisely, as lots of things can get done.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of daily duties and responsibilities.

Aim to finish busy work at the start of the day. You might get more done than you had planned to do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Whatever held you back last week or had you feeling unmotivated may start to lessen and you'll be ready to get back into the driver's seat of your life again.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of passion. Don't live your life passively. Go for what you want and seize the moment.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You'll want your home comforts, and if you're traveling, you may experience some homesickness today.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of family. Spend time with people in your life that you love to be around and give you a sense of security.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Write important letters, check your emails, and be vocal about matters today. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of communication. You are articulate and clear minded over the next few days, so if you have anything to do that requires talking, put that on the top of your agenda.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Manage your financial resources, and pay the bills. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of money. If you're looking for a new job or want to start searching for work or a side gig, this is the time to do it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You'll be feeling more like your usual self, and that's a good thing. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of identity. When you are re-centered it's easier for you to make important decisions about your future, career, and goals.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Do good, because what comes around could be something you truly want to experience more of in your life. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of karma. Put your intentions out to the universe. Aim to attract by being positive energy yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Socialize a bit more or plan to be around good people who bring out the best in you. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of friends. It's a great time for you to meet new people, attend events that allow you to mingle or to follow up with individuals you've recently met that you'd like to do business with.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Apply for the promotion and update your online business-related profile. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of career. You may experience some positive attention at work that allows you to move well in social circles that are beneficial to you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.