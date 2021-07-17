Your daily horoscope for July 18, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

The Quarter Moon is finally behind us, and now the Moon has slipped into Scorpio where it is debilitated - meaning, it does not express itself as nicely as it does typically.

While the Moon is in Scorpio on Sunday we are bound to feel stressed or confused when we cannot connect with our emotions clearly.

This is not a time to jump to conclusions but to carefully evaluate next steps and avoid being argumentive when possible.

If your birthday is on July 18, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You are loyal, thoughtful, and kind. You are a great friend and often the first to help when you can.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday American actor Vin Diesel and television host Wendy Williams.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Dig down deep into your soul, Aries. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of secrets and shared resources, and you may not know where something you need will come in, but your spirit knows.

Rather than worry, try trusting the universe for a while. You will be so surprised how much easier life can be when you let go of the reins and let someone else drive.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

One-on-one conversations are where it's at for you right now. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of commitments and partnerships.

And, this is an intimate time for you to explore. You need that special connection with someone close in your life. Grab your best friend or contact someone to connect over coffee to chat a little while.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's a day meant for deep cleaning. You will feel so much better when you've cleared your home of clutter and let the negative energy come through.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of daily duties and work. If the weather isn't that great, shut out the world and spend time indoors getting organized.

You'll love to walk through memory lane going through old drawers to discard things and to decide what items you want to put into safe-keeping.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Some hobbies you just have to do when others aren't around so the house is nice and quiet and you can work undisturbed.

Your need for solitude can come on strongly while the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of romance and creativity.

It's the perfect time to clear off a little space in the kitchen and work at the table while listening to jazz or your favorite tunes. Pull out a project you've finished half-way and see if you can get it done this weekend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You'll want to keep family close and try to squeeze all the fun times you can get into the day.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of home and family.

And, this is a great opportunity to ask questions about the past and to find out information on your family's heritage and story. You never know what you'll hear that you did not know about.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Journalling is wonderful for the mind and heart, and this weekend go out and purchase a new notebook to capture all your ideas on paper.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of communication and you'll find it so delightful to draw, write and doodle your ideas, even if you don't think you can keep it up long-term.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Check your pockets and dig into the sofa to see if you find change or some cash.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of money, and what may be hidden can come to the light for you.

You might have forgotten that you had put something of value in a pocket or purse and suddenly you find it this weekend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Figure out what you want to do, Scorpio.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of personal development. It's time for you to work on your future and study or go back to school.

If you are tired of your current job but feel like a new career will make you happier, apply, do your research to find out what will work for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You never know someone until they show you who they are. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of hidden enemies.

You may come to discover a person for who they are by the way that they act. Someone who had been hiding their true colors may start to act a certain way that surprises you. When this happens, believe the raw facts.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

An abiding relationship grows deeper roots, and you feel truly seen when you spend time with a certain friend.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of friendships, and this helps you to really solidify your bond with one another.

Share memories. Laugh together. Go for a long walk and continue to build one another.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Be confident within yourself. You have to truly own your self worth when you're trying to get a job or make a good first impression. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of career and social status.

So, everything you do right now is being noticed in ways you may not see. You don't want to be caught off-guard when going out. Make a good impression as you approach opportunities this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You don't have to go far to tap into the lessons that life is trying to teach you. All that's needed is a little bit of honesty with yourself.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of higher learning, and there are so many things that you can talk about that brings out your love to gain as much knowledge as you can.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.