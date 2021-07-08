Love Horoscope For Friday, July 9, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 9, 2021.

The Sun and the Moon conjunct in the zodiac sign of Cancer. When this happens a new lunar phase starts and things begin to feel intense.

There are so many decisions to make at this time. With Venus tense positions with Uranus and then Saturn, it can be a time of breakup and emotional clarity.

How will this effect your zodiac sign?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus will oppose Saturn in Aquarius bringing restriction to your sector of love and friends.

Friends are great until... they aren't, Aries. You may be acting a bit impulsively right now, but the reality is that your friends seem to be saying you ought to wait, and there's really not much more that you dislike than to be told 'no'.

There's common sense that you may be ignoring, perhaps to your detriment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Life is complicated, Taurus. Venus will oppose Saturn in Aquarius bringing restriction to your sector of family and career.

Work and your desire to be there for your family can feel like they are at odds with one another this week. You often try to do the best that you can to provide for others, but there are times when things don't work out the way you hoped them to.

A lot is going on, Taurus, and to find the right balance, you may need to accept that you cannot be all things to all people or be in at all places at the same time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have to speak for yourself, but also understand that everyone receives messages differently.

Now, is the time to do it, too, Gemini.

Venus will oppose Saturn in Aquarius bringing restriction to your sector of communication and education.

Ask a few questions that you think can help you to understand your loved ones better.

When you don't understand the situation or the problem clearly - especially their side - seek to build a bridge that brings you close to each other, not apart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Finances often reach limitations, and a sense that there's not enough for everything you need could have you pulling your hair out in no time.

Venus will oppose Saturn in Aquarius bringing restriction to your sector of money and shared resources.

The feeling of wanting to have it all can hit a wall when you're depending on someone else to help you reach a goal. Speak to your partner to see where they stand. Find a way to meet eye-to-eye.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The art of blending and becoming one as a couple is a choice, Leo.

Venus will oppose Saturn in Aquarius for this week bringing feelings of restriction to your sector of identity and commitment. There may be a lot going on with how you feel about the idea of partnership.

The only person who really can decide what it looks like for you is you. Find out what you're wiling to compromise and try to see if you and your significant other can meet each other in the middle.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's stressful when you're dealing with tough personalities, right Virgo?

Venus will oppose Saturn in Aquarius for this week bringing feelings of restriction to your sector of hidden enemies and health, and being caught in the middle may have you feeling the strain.

Do something to help you detach. Remember that these moments are only have power over you if you let them.

Call a time out. Find other things to do with your time. You don't have to dedicate your life to problems that you can't solve. Instead, let the people who cause them do all the hard work.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A good friend or your social circle may really need you this week, and it can put a damper on your date plans.

Venus will oppose Saturn in Aquarius for this week bringing feelings of restriction to your sector of friends and romance, and what you hoped you could have time to do may get canceled.

A lot of people might be unwilling to put their friends first, but you value your key relationships and know that when someone needs you, it's meaningful for you to be there.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Good news may come your way about a marriage proposal of a family member or even yourself.

Venus will oppose Saturn in Aquarius for this week bringing feelings of restriction to your sector of social status and family.

And, even though everyone is hopeful and excited there can still be a cloud of doubt about the timing or the prospect of things to come.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A rendezvous seems to be on the horizon, and the timing is just right for a getaway with a friend or someone you love.

Venus will oppose Saturn in Aquarius for this week bringing feelings of restriction to your sector of secrets and travel.

While it can be a little complicated to put all your plans into place and get everything squared away, this trip could truly be worth all the trouble you have to go through.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A prenuptial is something to think about, Capricorn. Venus will oppose Saturn in Aquarius for this week bringing feelings of restriction to your sector of marriage and personal property. It's not a bad idea to secure your property before tying the knot.

You may have your rose-colored glasses on now, but be wise and think about the future. A lot could happen, and now may be the time to consider what you need to protect yourself from any problems that could come up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Certain things may not be timely in the big picture. You may be ready to do all the work and to make important changes, but there might be more to the picture.

Venus will oppose Saturn in Aquarius for this week bringing feelings of restriction to your sector of work and your own wants.

So investigate. Be sure that what you truly want to see happen in your love life is what you are working towards.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love comes from what is within you. And if you feel empty inside, there's not much for you to give.

Venus will oppose Saturn in Aquarius for this week bringing feelings of restriction to your sector of passion and your spirituality, and the work you need to do, Pisces, deals with your own heart condition. If you need to heal or to get in touch with your inner voice, then spend a little time with yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.