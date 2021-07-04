Love Horoscope For Monday, July 5, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 5, 2021.

The Sun spends the day in the sign of Cancer. Cancer season will continue through July 22nd, 2021.

The Moon will start the day in sensual Taurus and enter curious and chatty Gemini before nightfall.

Venus spends the day in Leo with Mars, and we continue to feel pressure from their intensity.

The void of course Moon to Gemini means that the afternoon is not idea for making life-changing decisions until after 9:30 p.m. EST

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Neptune speaks with the Moon bringing attention to your sector of spirituality.

Keep a level head when it comes to love, Aries. You may find that you're getting easily swept away with thoughts or illusions.

While it's good to be optimistic, remember that it's reality that helps you to keep your feet on the ground and not falling in a way that you get hurt.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Neptune speaks with the Moon bringing attention to your sector of friendship.

Even with your closest friend, you have to remember that there's a point where their influence must end and your decision-making begins.

Depend on your own instincts when you're unsure. You may not understand why you feel a certain way, but there's a reason that you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Neptune speaks with the Moon bringing attention to your sector of social status.

Chin up, Gemini. You have been hurt in the ego in the past, but your self-esteem and confidence are growing.

Soon you'll look back at this time in wonder. You're going places and the past will soon be a distant memory.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Neptune speaks with the Moon bringing attention to your sector of beliefs.

It's good to have positive illusions about people sometimes. It can be through seeing their highest potential that you encourage a person you love to be a better person. When they lose belief in themselves, they can borrow yours.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Neptune speaks with the Moon bringing attention to your sector of passion.

Dreams of what you hope love can be will manifest for you.

Keep the ones you love closest to your heart and seek out opportunities to seize them when you are with a person you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Neptune speaks with the Moon bringing attention to your sector of commitment.

Don't say you'll never love again. You don't know what the future will bring.

You are speaking from a place of sadness, but the truth is that love can surprise you when you least expect it to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Neptune speaks with the Moon bringing attention to your sector of health.

Don't drink too much over the next few days, and if you can, try to remain sober-minded. Reactions to substances can be heightened, and you'll want to be in control of your mind.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Neptune speaks with the Moon bringing attention to your sector of romance.

It's a dreamy time for you, and a wonderful time to explore all the things that love can be. You can find romance in simple things. From a song to an experience, even if it's not with a special person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Neptune speaks with the Moon bringing attention to your sector of the home.

Your vision of what 'home' is can radically change. You may start to view the idea differently and seek an alternative arrangement where you are able to connect with family, but not let it consume your day when things are negative or stressful.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Neptune speaks with the Moon bringing attention to your sector of conversation.

Lies can be told to you over the next few days, so keep a pulse on how you feel about words that don't sit right with you. As in all things, Capricorn, listen to your gut.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Neptune speaks with the Moon bringing attention to your sector of money.

Be careful with spending and shopping. Keep tabs on your things as you could be at risk of losing something of value.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Neptune speaks with the Moon bringing attention to your sector of self.

There are times when being self-less has its merit. Today, you may find that you easily get lost in the things that are going on. Try to put yourself in a situation where you get your needs heard too.

