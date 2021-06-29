Your horoscope for tomorrow, June 30, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer. The Moon will enter the sign of Aries late in the day which gives us all a sense of urgency.

The week may have started feeling off and a bit unstructured. Things begin to form nicely as the

If your birthday is on June 30, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You are dynamic and high-energy. You love to try new adventures and enjoy being around people who are different from you.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday include American actress Lizzy Caplan and English dancer and television personality Cheryl Cole.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's not always what you do, but how you feel, right, Aries?

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of personal development.

And, there is a small window of time where you can truly dig down deep to a soul level to know what it is that you want to focus on the rest of the summer.

Don't let this pass you by. You're ready to get serious with your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may know a lot of people, but knowing a person well is another story, Taurus.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of hidden enemies. And, you are faced with a huge situation where friends who you thought you could depend on fully may show themselves to be fickle or fake.

You don't have to decide if they are not worthy of your time anymore, but instead, figure out how to be at peace with everyone... while establishing a healthy distance.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your social circle matters, and what you do with your time and with who can set the tone of the week.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of friends. You're really ready to get moving with super-charged energy.

Your energy is contagious and uplifting. Try to not let it go to waste. Connect with others who love to vibe with you when you're in the spirit of joy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Make big plans, Cancer. You are going places.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of career. This is your moment to shine.

You have Pluto in your solar house of partnerships, so there are doors opening for you every day.

What you need to do is knock, investigate and see what's available to you. One moment where something seemed off the table, the next it can be back on again.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Read something new every day, Leo. Knowledge is never a waste of time.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of higher learning.

This is the perfect time for you to indulge yourself in things that you find interesting. Study the world. Watch documentaries. Be a life-long learner.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Good luck is here for you, Virgo. Things come to you when you least expect it, and you barely even have to ask.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of shared resources. This is a time when people seem to just pick up on your energy and needs without you really putting them out there.

The time to pray is now, and to believe that you will attract the miracle you need soon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's so easy to give up, but you're no quitter, Libra.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of commitment. The temper can flare and it's so easy to say you're ready to throw in your towel and not try anymore.

You may not like that you're in a certain situation, but patience is needed right now. Whatever you do, don't do things impulsively.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You can get a lot done in a short period of time, Scorpio. And you may even surprise yourself with how productive you can be at times.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of daily duties. You are in a strong position to finish small tasks that take very little time but are usually annoying. Aim for the most alert part of your day, when you're most sharp mentally.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your mindset can go one of two ways, Sagittarius. You can be a hot head or you can express your passion without offending.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of passion.

You may not even mean to come across so strongly with others, but with so much pent-up energy, your presence is forceful and often intimidating.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The last place you may want to be is indoors, Capricorn. So spend some time outside enjoying some sunshine.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of the home, and this can create a nervous, almost anxious energy for you. Exercise. Go for a walk or a bike ride. Don't let the day pass by without some type of movement that gets your heart pumping.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're open and expressive, but be careful. Your honesty, if ill-planned can get you into trouble.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of communication, and this brings out your blunt side and a lot of transparency.

You might not care what people think of you today, but tomorrow, the consequences of abrupt speaking could be more than you want to deal with.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Don't sell things you know you'll regret not having or want to have around later.

The itch to unload 'junk' is strong when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of personal property.

But your impulsive reactions can create a type of loss that you can't recoup down the road. If you can wait 24 hours before doing something drastic financially, all the better for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.