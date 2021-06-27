Love Horoscope For Monday, June 28, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 28, 2021.

Tension can take its toll on love starting Monday as Venus in Cancer speaks with transformative Pluto in Capricorn this week.

Venus in Cancer wants stability, so the shake up in external circumstances (which Pluto in Capricorn represents, and likely work-related) can cause friction between lovers, family members, and even among strangers who are thinking that something could be romantically there when meeting for the first time.

Our guards go up during this transit, but not without reason. Pluto can feel chaotic, even under the best circumstances.

Where things are problematic, ask yourself what's going on and what do you need to change about yourself versus trying to change others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Be patient with the process, Aries.

Venus in Leo opposes Pluto brings tension to your solar house of career, and love can feel like it's pitched against all that you're trying to build.

It takes time for things to go from an idea to what you have in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Nothing worth having comes easy, so when you have to put in the extra effort, tell yourself, it's worth it Taurus.

Venus in Leo opposes Pluto brings tension to your solar house of education and higher learning, and you may feel like it's hard to grow because of problems involving the family.

There are times when you have to be the bigger person, and just hang in there until things improve.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

All things come to light eventually, Gemini.

Venus in Leo opposes Pluto brings tension to your solar house of secrets, and right now, it's hard to open up about tough topics, although the timing feels right and you may have to.

So, it's better to take ownership of your part instead of hiding it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Not everyone will be on the same page at the same time, Cancer.

Venus in Leo opposes Pluto brings tension to your solar house of commitments, and there can be something pulling you away or making you feel like your finances aren't in order, and it's an area of contention.

Times can be stressful, and people need room to think. Let things happen organically. Keep living. your own life until your significant other comes around.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Put your needs first, Leo. Self-care has to be a priority.

Venus in Leo opposes Pluto brings tension to your solar house of health, and you may notice that when it comes to what you want, there are sacrifices that you need to make - and this is stressful.

Do something to make the intensity lessen. Go for a walk or plan a simple outing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Nothing is worse than feeling like you missed out on the love you wanted your whole life.

Venus in Leo opposes Pluto brings tension to your solar house of passion, and when you feel like you have had it all figured out, something goes and it feels like fate is blocking your hope.

If someone is stepping out of your life, it's to make room for someone new.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Ground rules are so important, Libra. So be sure to put a few to work for you.

Venus in Leo opposes Pluto brings tension to your solar house of home, and friendships could cause friction with your personal life.

Even friends have their place, and there are times when you need to establish ground rules so that your space does not get invaded.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Opposites attract, but so do like-minded people, Scorpio.

Venus in Leo opposes Pluto brings tension to your solar house of communication, and arguments with your partner could be obvious to people you work with if you're not careful.

Two strong people can bump heads more often than not, and it can be a sign that you're more similar than you realized.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You'll want to see the world and catch up on all you've missed, and it's what you're looking forward to.

Venus in Leo opposes Pluto brings tension to your solar house of money, and if you're hoping to travel this summer, there can be a roadblock for you or your partner.

When something seems to get in the way of your plans, count it as a protective blessing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may have to nudge a situation a bit for things to happen as promised.

Venus in Leo opposes Pluto brings tension to your solar house of personal development, and available resources may appear to be hard to come by.

This can be frustrating for you, Capricorn, but it's the only way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

People change, and that's just how life is, Aquarius.

Venus in Leo opposes Pluto brings tension to your solar house of enemies, and you could start to feel like you're growing apart from your significant other.

Try to find more ways to meet halfway and share what you have in common. Look for middle ground.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There's so much to do, it can feel like love has to go on the backburner.

Venus in Leo opposes Pluto brings tension to your solar house of friends, and responsibilities, duties, and things you have going on in your life make it hard to get together for fun.

You have to tend to your personal matters, and this may not be the most convenient time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.