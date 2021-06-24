Love Horoscope For Friday, June 25, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 25, 2021.

Hearts feel when things are coming to an end, and if you find yourself on the brink of tears this week it could be the combination of the week's full moon and Venus preparing to enter Leo.

Venus has spent the start of summer in the sweet sign of Cancer, and on Friday as Neptune, the planet of dreams retrogrades Venus travels across the finish line to enter lively Leo.

For so many zodiac signs Venus in Leo will mark the time to step out of comfort zones and to explore love in ways that fear has often prevented.

Famous weddings on June 25th:

—Famous pediatrician Benjamin Spock weds Jane Cheney, a civil rights activist from Connecticut.

—Big 'O' Oscar Palmer Robertson ties the knot with Yvonne Crittenden who was a teacher in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tie loose ends and own your personal power, Aries. People may try to sway you to do things their way, but your path is your own.

Love intensifies as the final day of Venus in Cancer ends in your solar house of home and family.

Standing your ground is hard at times. People mean well and they often try to protect you from making mistakes, but it's your life and you get to make decisions that fit with your needs.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Speak clearly, Taurus, and note that transparency is never something to be guilty of doing. Your desire to say what's on your mind is important, and when you feel something from the heart, share it.

Love intensifies as the final day of Venus in Cancer ends in your solar house of communication. One of the hardest things to work on is how to talk with one another.

Every person has their own speaking style, and when you love a person you strive to understand theirs while they also work to understand yours.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's OK to want nice things, Gemini. There's no reason to take less than you deserve because others feel threatened and need you to be small.

Love intensifies as the final day of Venus in Cancer ends in your solar house of money and personal property.

Money is a tough topic. You may feel stress when approaching it with your partner or even on your own.

There's a good reason to be confrontational about financial matters, especially when your spending styles are different.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are who you are, Cancer, and take pride in that. Your uniqueness is what makes you the person you are now, and that's a beautiful thing.

Love intensifies as the final day of Venus in Cancer ends in your solar house of identity. It's so easy to change who you are to try and please another in the name of love.

Rarely does a relationship work when this happens, and that is why it's so important to be yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You don't need to be around toxic people who bring you down. The drain on your time and energy will never be given back to you.

Love intensifies as the final day of Venus in Cancer ends in your solar house of hidden enemies.

People often don't share their jealousy or negative feelings. So you have to pay attention to their actions and when you are shown who a person is, believe them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your circle of trust is one to protect, Virgo. Open it wisely and consider who you let enter your life before being an open book.

Love intensifies as the final day of Venus in Cancer ends in your solar house of friendships. When you feel an instant connection it's so easy to let your guards down.

You long for closeness and intimacy, and yet, these things are built with time. There's no rushing what is right for your life in the long term.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your career may get in the way of love, but priorities need to remain in order. The right person will understand your needs, Libra, and support your journey.

Love intensifies as the final day of Venus in Cancer ends in your solar house of career and social status.

You desire balance and to have the best of all worlds. And, when the time comes for you to succeed at work, it's a sacrifice for everyone involved.

While it's not good to be all in at work at the cost of family or someone you love, you don't have to abandon your dreams out of fear that you'll miss out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Take things in stride, Scorpio. Sometimes you just need to observe, watch, and learn.

Love intensifies as the final day of Venus in Cancer ends in your solar house of higher learning.

Through careful observation, you'll notice things that you would not have recognized had you been talking or sharing about yourself the whole time. People love when someone is paying close attention to them, and your relationship can benefit from your care and concern.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Surround yourself with people who adhere to the same mentality that you do when it comes to giving and receiving love and support.

Love intensifies as the final day of Venus in Cancer ends in your solar house of shared resources.

It can be better to give than receive, yet without a reciprocal relationship, it's impossible to truly deepen your bond with another person. Life and belongings were made to be shared.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may change your mind about a relationship, and then change it back again.

Emotions are fickle, Capricorn, and it can take losing something to realize what you have is real.

Love intensifies as the final day of Venus in Cancer ends in your solar house of commitments. Saying forever is a big deal and not one to take lightly.

You may not be ready to jump in with both feet without truly feeling that it is a choice you need and want to make right now. But after a lot of contemplation, you may be ready to settle down with your one.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Build the world you want to explore, Aquarius. When you set your mind to the type of life you want to live, the right person can enter it without needing to change into what it is that you want.

Love intensifies as the final day of Venus in Cancer ends in your solar house of daily duties.

With so many demands pressuring you in life you want someone who understands your world and not try to create drama to be in it. So be a 'what you see is what you get' person without compromise or apology.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Enjoy things in the way that you feel like doing, Pisces. Plant your own emotional garden. Play love songs and watch movies that touch your heart.

Love intensifies as the final day of Venus in Cancer ends in your solar house of romance and passion. Enjoy something sultry and enticing to your mind and spirit. Get into nature. Enjoy the textures of the world and let your heart ignite.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.