Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 21, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, June 21, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We are at a new stage in life with the Sun in Cancer, and Monday's tarot card can help to understand what direction to take with the start of the week.

Most of the tarot cards were reversed, which implies that we are doing things in ways that require maturity and growth.

With Mercury rx now over, perhaps this is the do-over you've been hoping to get but couldn't in the past.

What will your tarot card reading have in store for your zodiac sign? Keep reading and see.

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Monday, June 21, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

The Four of Wands is a sign of accomplishment, and you've done an amazing job, Aries. You're going to hit that goal you set for yourself soon. At first, it was all a dream, but now it's becoming a reality.

It has been quite a journey of extreme sacrifice and thrilling adventures. Look forward to it. And, when it's time to celebrate, don't forget to do so with style.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Taurus, the reversed Seven of Swords is not exactly something you want to hear right now. So, sit down for this one.

Those stubborn ways that get you through everything, have become slightly too much. It's time to be adaptable and learn to be flexible when you need to be. This is a learned process, so you can do it. Practice makes perfect.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

The Star is a sign that the universe has you and is there for you every step of the way. But, in order to get all the blessings you have coming to you, there are a few things you'll need to do, Gemini.

Keep one foot on the ground on the ground while your head remains filled with hope. Don't be afraid to ask for what you need.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

The reversed Ace of Pentacles is a disappointing card to get. It can mean that you tried to get some type of work but didn't.

If that's the case, chances are that you really wanted the role, and maybe you even aced the interview, but for one reason or another, you did not get the offer.

This feels like a disappointment, but the good news is that there is something better coming to you even if it doesn't feel that way right now. Keep looking.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

It's too soon to predict what will happen next, so wait on making a full announcement.

You're super thrilled that good news seems to be on the way, so much so you're ready to post on your social and text all your friends about 'what might happen.'

The Three of Cups reversed is a reminder not to jump to conclusions. There may be a celebration, but 'if' is not 'yes'.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Your life is becoming one of those 'pick your own ending' stories.

You have choices, Virgo, and you may not know which option to go for, but you're supposed to be courageous and brave.

You don't have to know. That's the beauty of this situation. All you need to do is take action.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Much of what happens in the world involves shifts in power. This week, you may experience a little more authority in your own hands.

The Emperor is ruled by Aries, so despite your laid-back ways and need for balance, this will require you to apply a little more force into situations where you see an opportunity is opening up to you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You've lost confidence in yourself, Scorpio. Bad things happen to good people all of the time, but don't blame yourself for a situation that should have gone one way but did not work out to plan.

The reversed Strength tarot card reveals that you're feeling overtaken by the situation. These things happen, but that doesn't mean tomorrow won't be better. It can.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

You're fresh out of ideas. In fact, burnout is starting to creep in. You are not really seeing a new slant, which makes this a little bit scary.

There's a chance that you are hitting some type of creative block, based on what the Three of Wands reveals when it is reversed.

Do something totally different to help rekindle a spark and get some new life into your world again.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgment

You have to trust your instincts on this one, Capricorn.

When you have checked the facts, done all your research, and received advice from others, it all points to the conclusion you know you need.

You may still doubt as you put things into motion, but this is where your actions will speak louder than words.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Somehow you've forgotten who you are, and it's leading you down a road where you are making mistakes and paying the price for it.

It's so easy to be misled by people that seem to know more than you, but sometimes, Aquarius, you have to just do what feels right and not cave in to peer pressure.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

You have to give something up, Pisces. You may not want to out of fear, and this is the toughest part of the growth that you face. Consider this a chance to make room for a new, beautiful chapter.

The sooner you release the negativity in your life, the faster you can step into happiness and joy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

