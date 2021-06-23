Love Horoscope For Thursday, June 24, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 24, 2021.

Neptune retrograde begins in the zodiac sign of Pisces on Thursday, and it's a powerful time for dreams, hopes, and visions into the future.

The greatest risk of illusions in love comes to water signs Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces, but for all of us, an opportunity to heal the heart and restore hope can be reborn throughout the rest of the year.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your dreams about love start to change as Neptune prepares to retrograde in your solar house of spirituality.

Romance brings out the best in you as things start to grow in your love life. A soulmate relationship can manifest or a person from the past can come back to help bring healing and closure to your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your dreams about love start to change as Neptune prepares to retrograde in your solar house of friendship.

Not everyone can be a good friend. It takes a very special someone to share your life and to be there to love and support you through good and bad times.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your dreams about love start to change as Neptune prepares to retrograde in your solar house of career and social status.

When you have everything you need in life in the right balance it feels right to have someone special there to enjoy it with you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your dreams about love start to change as Neptune prepares to retrograde in your solar house of higher learning.

Learning together can make your relationship stronger. Finding someone who appreciates the same things that you do is so important. Shared hobbies or interests can give you something to connect with beyond your love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your dreams about love start to change as Neptune prepares to retrograde in your solar house of shared resources.

It's a beautiful thing when you find someone in your life who would do anything for you.

Someone special may enter your life who understands how hard you work and their support can give you the encouragement to continue until you've met your goals.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Secretly, you want it all, Virgo, and you really can have it but it will be work.

Your dreams about love start to change as Neptune prepares to retrograde in your solar house of commitment.

Write a list of intentions for love, and if you're single, think about the type of person you want in your life and ask the universe to help you to find them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's not too much to ask for someone to be willing to carry their share of life's burdens.

Your dreams about love start to change as Neptune prepares to retrograde in your solar house of daily duties.

List all that you feel you do that your partner can help with. Then, talk about it to see how you can work things out without stepping on each other's toes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You don't have to do things like everyone else. Be yourself, Scorpio.

Your dreams about love start to change as Neptune prepares to retrograde in your solar house of romance and creativity.

Relationships were meant to be unique and the fingerprint of two people who have decided to be together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your dreams about love start to change as Neptune prepares to retrograde in your solar house of home and the family.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Build the life you've always wanted, and even if you come from a more dysfunctional family that doesn't mean you can't undo the pattern in your own life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your dreams about love start to change as Neptune prepares to retrograde in your solar house of communication.

Couples often shy away from talking about difficult subjects, Capricorn, but it's really smart not to do that.

There are fears about opening up and being judged for thinking or feeling a certain way, but this season allows you to reflect on the future and to be honest and transparent.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your dreams about love start to change as Neptune prepares to retrograde in your solar house of money and personal property.

It's always good to have a little bit of savings or to feel like you're prepared when starting a relationship.

The pressure to be ready can feel a bit daunting, but it's too important not to take it seriously, and can only set your future relationship up for success when you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your dreams about love start to change as Neptune prepares to retrograde in your solar house of identity.

What's your vision of the future when it comes to love? It may be an idea you've lost along the way.

Responsibilities, family duties, work, and even disappointment or heartache can lead you down a path where you forget who you are.

But the next month brings an opportunity to rediscover yourself once again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.