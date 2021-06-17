Love Horoscope For Friday, June 18, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 18, 2021.

Friday's love horoscope comes with a warning, it's easy to feel a bit agitated and anxious on Friday when it comes to matters of the heart.

All zodiac signs need a strong sense of stability and feeling unsettled even slightly can make Venus, the planet of love and beauty feel uncertain about love.

The Moon, which governs our emotions tries to find some balance once it enters the sign of Libra.

The Moon squares Mars on Friday, and it's a foreshadowing of the tension that builds over the weekend.

Prepare for challenges, a time of trials, and tests when it comes to love.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Plan for success in love, but first, expect resistance to change.

Venus continues to transit the zodiac sign of Cancer, and soon tension will be in the with tomorrow's Moon square Venus.

This can feel like unsolvable upheavals in your home. You may feel as though no matter how hard you try, nothing feels right. Aries, this is the darkness before the dawn moment. Hang in there, soon you will see the light.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sometimes you have to talk things through, and other times, silences are the words that lead back to the heart.

Venus continues to transit the zodiac sign of Cancer, and soon tension will be in the with tomorrow's Moon square Venus, and she teaches you a powerful lesson about loving someone enough to let them go.

There are things that only distance can reveal, and it's up to you to decide if you will trust the power of love to do what it promises.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

No matter how much you have, there are days when it will not be enough. This does not mean you've failed, Gemini.

What it means is that you're human like everyone else. Venus continues to transit the zodiac sign of Cancer, and soon tension will be in the with tomorrow's Moon square Venus.

And, this journey can hit you right in the pocketbook, giving you a clear understanding on what it means when people say, 'money can't buy you love'.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love always starts with an understanding of the self. You need to figure out who you really are Cancer, not who others want you to be.

Venus continues to transit the zodiac sign of Cancer, and soon tension will be in the with tomorrow's Moon square Venus, and this strange dance with authenticity and how you project yourself into the life of others continues to grow.

It's an adjustment to be so honest with yourself, but the work is worthwhile.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The past will always be a part of you, and you will carry memories of your relationships in your heart all of your life.

This is a natural process, Leo, and it's a sign that you still haven't let go, and that you're still growing as a result of your time together.

Venus continues to transit the zodiac sign of Cancer, and soon tension will be in the with tomorrow's Moon square Venus. You may not understand the reasons why you feel things suddenly, but it's your heart trying to heal itself from things it did not resolve before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Friends can provide the purest form of unconditional love. You may not even know how much someone loves you until you've been cared for by a good friend.

Venus continues to transit the zodiac sign of Cancer, and soon tension will be in the with tomorrow's Moon square Venus, and the conflicts that come up with others can feel impossible to work through.

But then once the strife settles and you're back to your usual selves laughing and sharing news, you'll realize that you can go through a dark night with someone and still survive.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love is a form of work, but it's a labor of effort that provides unity, closeness, and ties that heal and give you a sense of strength when you need it.

Venus continues to transit the zodiac sign of Cancer, and soon tension will be in the with tomorrow's Moon square Venus, and this means that today, glimpses of weakness in your relationships may start to show.

But this is an opportunity for you to become a stronger couple and to show your ability to rise above tension and problems.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You learn with each experience that goes well, and even more with those that do not. The dots may not connect the way you hoped with a new relationship, and this can be a hard pill to swallow, especially if you were hoping that the stars were aligned and that your time together would last forever.

Venus continues to transit the zodiac sign of Cancer, and soon tension will be in the with tomorrow's Moon square Venus, and although you may not like what's happening now. Somewhere in the back of your mind you may sense the logic of the situation and resolve in your heart that no matter what, you're OK.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sharing yourself with someone is such an amazing experience, and this is one of the reasons why breaking up hurts so much. You feel like you've lost a part of yourself, Sagittarius, and there's a sense that you can't recover what you gave up.

Venus continues to transit the zodiac sign of Cancer, and soon tension will be in the with tomorrow's Moon square Venus, and the intensity of these emotions can come to the surface for you to cry over and then, surrender. At the end of it all, you have yourself, and this is truely enough.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can't get the answers from someone else, no matter how much they love you. The only truth you need is found within your own heart. You have to explore your feelings and search for that inner knowing.

Venus continues to transit the zodiac sign of Cancer, and soon tension will be in the with tomorrow's Moon square Venus, and this is a reminder that it is not easy to be so open with yourself. It's not a path for the faint at heart, and love can help you to get through it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's the small moments where you learn who a person truly is. Anyone can be what you want for a short period of time, but when life gets crazy, that's when you truly understand the meaning of life and your ability to love.

Venus continues to transit the zodiac sign of Cancer, and soon tension will be in the with tomorrow's Moon square Venus. This transit can create a crisis moment for your love life.

You may sense that something important needs to change, and it is not a task you can do on your own.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're learning the meaning of growing pains, Pisces. Romance can easily die down when you forget how important it is to cultivate it.

The frailty of your bond hides behind your emotions, and that's why it's hard to believe you can be so close and then so far apart in a short amount of time.

Venus continues to transit the zodiac sign of Cancer, and soon tension will be in the with tomorrow's Moon square Venus giving you a chance to understand why this process is so important for your relationship right now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.