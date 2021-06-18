Love Horoscope For Saturday, June 19, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 19, 2021.

Venus in Cancer squares the Moon in Libra. Venus focuses on the home and the family, while the Moon in Libra points to our relationships.

Squares in astrology are hard to handle. So, Saturday's love horoscope gives us a challenge, and that's to love the people we see each day and to treat them better than we would a stranger.

Let's be real. It's a lot easier to be nice at times to someone you don't know so well. You only have a brief encounter with niceties, and off you both go.

But the people in our lives that we get to know over a time period reveal their flaws and cracks in character.

Still, it's important that when the door of a home is closed to continue to be fair-minded and just, and that's the intention of Saturday's Libra Moon square Venus in Cancer.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A slight clash can take place today between relationships that are involved with your family or members within the same home.

The Libra Moon squares Venus in Cancer and personalities can show their peskier side.

While you may want to take the lead, Aries, because that is what you do, it's a smart idea to remember what you want to have as the outcome of any battle you take on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's easy to bicker about who does what when the Libra Moon squares Venus in Cancer.

The tension can throw off your sense of harmony in your relationship, but if you can step back and look outside of yourself you may find a solution that works for everyone involved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Handmade is so sweet, and it's always nice when you can take an item that is sentimental to you and repurpose it to gift it to someone else.

Your sense of generosity mixes with your love of gifting and spoiling others when the Libra Moon squares Venus in Cancer. While you could feel the pinch if you overspend, try not to.

It's better to gift from the heart with something you have that you don't mind parting with in the name of love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Self-love is the name of the game with Venus is in your sign all month, and she's opening your eyes to things about life, love, and the beauty in everything. This awakening can stir up some inner desires that are hard to follow through on.

You may feel like you need to get approval or please others in your life to make improvements, but Cancer, this is the time for you to work on what you want and to do things because it's in your best interest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

People say all sorts of things when they are not happy, and it doesn't have to mean anything about you particularly. Unkind words can be the end result of the Libra Moon squaring Venus in Cancer for the weekend.

While you may not approve of disrespect in any form, separate yourself emotionally from situations that tried to hurt you, but failed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Money and friendships do not always work out well with each other, and the quickest way to end a close relationship may be to lend money when the Libra Moon squares Venus in Cancer.

Tread lightly when it comes to lending books, clothing, or anything of value that you do not want lost or unreturned.

There can be pressure to give because this is your friend, but at the same time, it's your chance to protect your friendship because of your history.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Who you are and what you do reveal a lot about your character, but this can come under attack when the Moon squares Venus in Cancer.

You may feel like you're being questioned about things related to your work or even your integrity. It can feel hurtful and unkind.

Yet, you know who you are and what it is that you stand for. Don't allow words to affect your shine. Instead, thank the universe for showing you who people are and how you can do better without their toxicity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're more sensitive to matters of the spirit, and you can learn so much through adversity when the Libra Moon squares Venus in Cancer.

Be open-minded and let your heart be wide open, too. You have a wonderful chance to work with the spiritual aspect of your life and to learn about how to love others unconditionally when they don't seem to love themselves.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Do something loving and helpful with a group of friends. One of yours may be down and out and in need of help from you, that's timely and appreciated.

The Libra Moon squares Venus in Cancer and this activates your helpfulness sector.

Perhaps help others to find resources that they need, and to gather goods that are perfect for donating to a worthy cause.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When two people can work together, life is sweeter, but there are times when strong personalities bump heads and you have to figure the tough stuff out.

The Libra Moon brings your social status sector to your need to be in a relationship, but the day can feel challenging.

Expect a little power pull between you and your partner, but if you try to see the best in each other and not let the trouble lead, the difficulties can bring you closer.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Every relationship needs a little bit of routine every day. You may have gotten comfortable and overlooked those moments where doing something small, but intentional can go a long way.

The Libra Moon squares Venus in Cancer aspect can help you to value the timing of things while giving you a renewed perspective that takes your relationship to a new level.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's not a fun topic, but it is important to use time wisely and to make sure that your inheritance and insurance matters are in order.

The Moon in Libra squaring Venus in Cancer gives you insight into what needs to be on paper and easily accessible to others in the event of a crisis or emergency. Be proactive, and it's good luck to have things planned ahead.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.