Tomorrow's Love Horoscope For Monday, June 14, 2021

For tomorrow's Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 14, 2021.

Tomorrow's astrology brings with it a blend of air, fire, and water which can create a strong sense of desire, flashes of anger, and even some confusion.

Tomorrow, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Gemini, and we are curious, chatty, and open to learning from others and sharing our wisdom, too.

Tomorrow, the Moon and Mars are in the sign of Leo, so there's lots of egocentricity in the air.

Tomorrow, Venus is in Cancer will be at 14 degrees

The number 14 blends leadership and management in matters related to the home and family.

Famous June 14 weddings:

—American romance writer Danielle Steele married her fourth husband, John Traina in 1981 and the couple divorced in 1998.

—American actress divorcee Betty White became the second wife to television personality Allen Ludden. The couple was married for 18 years before he died. Ludden had proposed to White two times before she finally accepted his offer of marriage.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Erase your fears when it comes to love, Aries.

Sometimes your heart remembers all the pain it's been through before being willing to try to love again.

But this is not the way to live. Reach beyond your past experiences and give yourself permission to move forward and overcome.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When you hear the voice of love, always listen.

Your heart knows the truth, even when things feel confusing or uncertain, Taurus.

You know when someone is not being truthful and lying. So, when you hear something and your heart says it's real, believe it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Not everyone is like you, and it's impossible to know everything about another person.

You may see the worst in a person, Gemini, but that doesn't mean that they are the worst, it just means that they have room to grow - as do you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

People have their moments, and love is one way to make the awkwardness less difficult to manage.

The day is full of uncertainty, Cancer, and it can bring out the strangeness in people you love.

Work within the noise of the day and try to find a way to understand each other better. It will be so worth it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You love big, Leo, because you know what it feels like to be denied of what you want.

So, you're trying to make sure that your love doesn't feel the sting of loneliness the way that you have.

But, you have to trickle in your passion when someone's not used to being loved so much.

Your love can drown them, so pull back until they are ready for all you have to give.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There's always a reason to leave, Virgo, but right now, it's important to figure out why you should stay.

You're going through a tough patch, but this will pass. Give the problem space.

Take a moment for distance. See things from afar and perhaps the solution will show itself right before your eyes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Goodbyes don't have to be mean. You can say your partings with love.

You can choose to remain friends or to keep in touch, Libra. Your decision to step out of a relationship won't end your bond with each other.

It's a new chapter to start and you can define it however you wish.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You think you're too broken for love, but you're not. You're a human under repair.

Once a heart has been broken, Scorpio, it takes time to heal, but it doesn't stop wanting the things that everyone else desires: love, compassion, care, and concern.

It's up to you to nurse your wounds and to bring your heart to a place where it's strong enough to love again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's hard to admit when you are wrong, but there are times when you have to.

Love changes things, and sometimes, Sagittarius, when you feel unhappy you may turn your attention toward what the other person is doing that you dislike.

You're trying to change someone that you cared about for who they are.

Perhaps what you don't see is how you have grown into a new person because of your time together, and that the person to focus on the most is yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's been a while since you've seen the good in the world, but it's there and more often than you realize.

Look for the kindness, Capricorn. There's always something good in a situation.

Even if you feel that it is hidden from you, there are times when you have to look harder than you did before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love is a process, Aquarius, and it's so complex. You may be running away from a situation because you fear that you can't do the hard stuff. But, you can.

Love always finds a way to grow, and when you work at it, your relationship advances in ways you never dreamed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Releasing someone from your judgment is not easy, Pisces, and yet it's so important.

And, it's really hard to ask for someone to forgive you. So, when an X comes around saying that they are sorry, you don't have to take them back, but it's loving to acknowledge their confession and say that you forgive them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.